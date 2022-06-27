This bite relief product was recognized on Shark Tank

This product called “Bug Bite Thing” made famous by Shark Tank. (Photo: Getty Images)

Insect bites distract you, are unsightly and painful and, in extreme cases, can even require medical attention. When an insect bite gets irritated, you can’t think of anything else. To avoid this, try this product called “Bug Bite Thing” made famous by Shark Tank.

This award-winning, pocket-sized product designed to reduce irritation quickly soothes those frustrating bug bites and you can take it anywhere. Today you can buy yours for less than 10 dollars on Amazon.

Mentally and physically get rid of the itch

This innovative product sucks out irritating bug bites so you can feel better fast. (Source: Amazon)

The Bug Bite Thing suction tool removes saliva, venom, stingers, and other irritants left behind by insects just below the skin in the bite area for quick relief of itching, pain, and swelling. It does not use creams or chemical substances, so you can keep your skin free of toxins. This tool is also very easy to use. You just have to place the extraction end on the area of ​​​​the bite and gradually pull a kind of plunger upwards until you feel it suck the skin. Hold it like this for up to 20 seconds and then push the plunger down to release the skin.

This venom extractor is ideal for children and works against the bites of mosquitoes, flies, bees, wasps, sea lice, mites and many other types of insects. The tool weighs less than 28 grams and features a key ring hole in the handle so you can conveniently carry it anywhere. The handle also includes a stinger scraper on the side in case you get stung by a wasp or bee.

An Amazon review praised the bug bite tool saying: “I don’t have enough words to express how much this simple little tool has done for my quality of life… Stops the itch INSTANTLY… Provides instant relief that no pill, cream or injection has ever given me. If you live in an area where bug bites are common, you need to have one of these!”

I wish there was a foolproof product to keep all bugs away, but until it’s invented, this bug bite venom extractor will surely help us. This summer, don’t let a few hungry bugs ruin your day camping, hiking or outside. The Bug Bite Thing is lightweight, “life changing” and so cheap there’s no reason you shouldn’t try it.

