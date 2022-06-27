They create a complex system in Minecraft that plays the song of GTA San Andreas

Very often I bring you something from Minecraft interesting to see, so if you are fans of the game Mojang, I recommend you take a look at this link to see the latest news that I write about it. In fact, to refresh your memory a bit (or to invite you to read it if you haven’t already done so), I remind you that I brought you this mod that introduced the characters of the terrifying Poppy Playtime into the game. And I am clear that I would not play that mod, no matter how handsome it is.

However, now I want to talk to you about something else, and that is another feat of engineering from a Minecraft player. To begin with, it is not enough for this user to be a fan of the game and to know perfectly how musical blocks, redstone and others work (which is already quite complex) but, in addition, he also has musical knowledge, because of course it is necessary to do what he has come to do.

The song of GTA San Andreas in Minecraft

I’m going to cut to the chase because you’ve already read the headline. we all know that GTA San Andreas It had a real great song as a soundtrack.

So the user of Reddit Mertuch wanted to recreate the song in Minecraft ❗️

Logically, it has the basic sounds that allow the game of Mojang, but has even included all the arrangements and details of instruments that gave more color to the musical theme ✌️

I leave you the video below:

What do you think? A real wonder, right? Well, go pay this user a visit because is dedicated, precisely, to making different soundtracks in Minecraft. He has done up to Pokemon. Take a look!