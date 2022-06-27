They ask to strengthen surveillance of monkeypox in Venezuela

Through a statement, they urged that any form of stigmatization towards the population should be avoided.

The National Academy of Medicine proposes to strengthen second-line epidemiological surveillance in sexually transmitted infection (STI) consultations, in order to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

The institution explained, through a statement, that with the application of these measures, an early identification of suspected cases can be made and then the corresponding tests can be applied in specialized laboratories.

They urged that any form of stigmatization of the population should be avoided and respect for human rights ensured.

The academy added that the effort to identify the cases must be carried out with the urgency that the situation requires in collaboration with civil society. “We are at an early stage of the epidemic, where the priority is to interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus as soon as possible,” he said.

They added that it is necessary to implement a communication strategy to alert the population about how to deal with the disease.

This is how it is transmitted

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus is present in all body fluids (including pus or blood from skin lesions). In addition, it can spread through saliva, so there is a high risk of infection when living with other infected people or having multiple sexual partners.

monkeypox 1

Likewise, the virus can be transmitted from a pregnant woman to the fetus through the placenta, or through skin-to-skin contact between an infected parent and the child during or after delivery.

Cases of the disease outside of Africa have increased since May 2022, with approximately 3,500 confirmed in 42 countries so far, mostly in Europe and North America. For its part, in Latin America 30 cases have been reported in six countries, and in Venezuela there is only one confirmed case on June 12, 2022.

What is known about the Venezuelan case

The infected patient, from Spain, had contact with two infected before entering Venezuela, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person was isolated, tests were carried out and he is in stable health conditions. The health authorities reported at the time that they were carrying out a series of screenings in the chain of contact to establish an epidemiological fence.

What are the symptoms of the disease?

Monkeypox produces fever, malaise, body pain, swollen glands and the characteristic sign is skin lesions, mainly on the palms of the hands and feet, something that does not usually occur in other diseases that cause lesions.

According to the recommendation of the infectious disease doctor Julio Castro, anyone who has symptoms must inform the health authorities and invited the population to inform themselves to avoid falling into false news.

The basic recommendations include the use of a mask, hand washing, the use of gel or alcohol, and not touching other people’s skin lesions.

Castro explained that the mortality rate from monkeypox is low in general terms and does not represent a threat to the country.

