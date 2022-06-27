“They are my favorite actor and director”

Thor: Love and Thunder, Joe Russo commends Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi: “I’m my favorite actor and director.”

The July 6 will be released in theaters Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, in addition to the return of Natalie Portman how Jane Foster (who will be able to lift the Mjolnir), we will review Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after the absence in Thor: Ragnarok) And Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lordalong with the other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview granted toHollywood Reporter during the red carpet of Thor: Love and Thunder, Joe Russianco-director of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), ha called Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi his favorite actor and director respectivelyexplaining that he is as excited to see the cinecomic as the audience and the fans:

“Chris [Hemsworth] is one of my favorite actors on the planet and Taika [Waititi] is one of my favorite directorsso I already know it’s going to be something awesome. Can’t wait to see it like everyone else. I haven’t seen it yet, I don’t know anything and I haven’t asked them anything about it. I also brought my children, so I will sit in the hall as a fan and be surprised. “

We remember that Thor: Love and Thunderwritten by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit) And Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and scheduled for July 6, 2022sees in the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Taika Waititi (Korg), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Vin Diesel (Groot), Christian Bale (Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods) e Russell Crowe (Zeus). The rest of the cast includes Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth.

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embark on a journey – a journey of self-discovery. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the Slaughterer of the Gods (Christian Bale), who longs for the extinction of the gods. To combat this new threat, Thor seeks help from King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who – much to Thor’s surprise – can lift the magic hammer, Mjolnir. , and become The Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on an adventure across the cosmos to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late.“

