These artists were not the first choice, but they turned out to be the right one

Up to three times he said no Rachel McAdams to the role of Andrea Sachs, the protagonist of “The Devil Wears Prada”. “We started negotiating with Annie [Anne Hathaway] to make a deal and that didn’t pan out with the studio… We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times. The studio was determined to have her and she was determined not to,” director David Frankel told Entertainment Weekly.

Adams’s no, according to Variety, responded to his desire to move away from “mainstream” titles. “I didn’t have to audition,” Hathaway told the outlet. “I had to be patient. I wasn’t the first choice.” On another occasion, the actress commented to have been the ninth. Finally, the call came. “I remember the moment I found out I got the part, I ran around my apartment screaming. A bunch of friends were there at the time, I jumped into the living room and yelled ‘I’m going to be in The Devil Wears Prada!'” he told Entertainment Weekly.

a unique Neo

Keanu Reeves has four times played Thomas A. Anderson, better known as Neo, the one chosen to defeat the machines and save humanity in “The Matrix” and its sequels. Before reaching him, different actors refused to wear the already iconic black coat.

“I’ll give you one, just one, because I really don’t think it was ever mine,” Brad Pitt said when asked in a talk at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival about roles he had turned down, according to People. “He’s not mine. He’s someone else’s and he’s going to go and do it. I really believe in it. I really do. But I passed on the Matrix. I took the red pill.”

Nicolas Cage, who was also tempted with the role, said no for personal reasons. “I turned down ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Matrix’ because I didn’t want to go to New Zealand for three years or Australia for three years because I needed to be home with my son Weston, that’s a fact,” the actor told People.

Will Smith decided to do “Wild Wild West”, which turned out to be a huge flop, instead of “The Matrix”. “Okay, this is one of those stories that I’m not proud of, but it’s the truth. I rejected Neo in ‘The Matrix,'” he said in a video. The idea of ​​the film that was transferred to him at the meeting did not quite convince him and he decided to make the other title. “I’m not proud,” he said, “but…Keanu was perfect.”

Also, as reported by various media, the producers of “The Matrix” thought of changing the sex of the protagonist and that Sandra Bullock give him life. “We went to Sandy Bullock and said, ‘We’re going to turn Neo into a girl,'” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said, according to The Wrap. They sent him the script, but he didn’t seem to get it right. “It just wasn’t something for her at the time. So she didn’t really go anywhere.”

think it through

In an interview with Metro more than a decade ago, Bette Midler opened up about her less than wise career decisions. Midler said, for example, that she had turned down a role in “Misery,” for which Kathy Bates won an Oscar. “There was Sister Act, which was written for me, but I said: ‘My fans don’t want to see me with my headdress,'” she assured in the interview, according to various media reports.

Finally, it was Whoopie Goldberg who played Deloris Van Cartier, a singer from Reno who is a witness to a crime and whom the police hide in a convent. “The story is so unusual that I thought, ‘I could do this, I’d have a blast,'” the actress told Entertainment Weekly. But originally it was [concebida] for Bette Midler.