There’s A Recurring Script Hole In Marvel And ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is An Example Of It – CINEMABLEND

A UCM fan has pointed out this error in one of the moments of the sequel to the sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Getting a cinematic universe to be coherent in its entirety is very difficult. And if we talk about one with the dimensions of MarvelI could say impossible. Hence, the franchise chaired by Kevin Feige has the odd script hole in its different installments. There is one, in particular, that has ceased to be anecdotal to become recurrent Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an example of it.

The sequel to the Marvel sorcerer starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen and directed by Sam Raimi has already arrived on Disney+. Its inclusion in the catalog of the ‘streaming’ platform of the House of Mickey Mouse has allowed UCM fans to look at the many details of the film and one of them has pointed out this recurring error in the franchise on Reddit.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness the building appears MetLife. Specifically, at the beginning, when Stephen Strange is fighting against throats. And why is this a script hole? Well, because in the MCU, the place occupied by the MetLife building is the same as that of the stark towerlater renamed the Avengers Tower.

“In The Multiverse of Madness, the MetLife building can be seen in the background. This is a mistake, so in this universe the MetLife building does not exist and it is where the former Avengers tower iswrites Reddit user Electrical_Daikon771.

The Doctor Strange sequel isn’t the only MCU title to feature this real Manhattan building. Some fans also noticed his presence at the end of Hawk Eye. You can also see the MetLife in the Netflix fictions Daredevil Y Jessica Joneswhich are incorporated this week into the Disney + catalog after Charlie Cox has returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Avengers Tower ceased to be operational for the superhero team after the battle of Captain America: Civil War and group division. Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) sold it and moved the headquarters of what was left of the Avengers to another compound, which is destroyed in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Phase 4 of the MCU continues with Thor: Love and Thunder. The new installment of the god of thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and directed by Taika Waititi, arrives in theaters on July 8.















