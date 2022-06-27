The tribute to Paul Walker with which his family always dreamed | Film and Television

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced the names of the artists (cinema, music, television…) who will be honored in 2023 and the announcement has generated immense joy within the cinematographic universe since Paul Walker will have his own star posthumously.

A gigantic joy for his family who always dreamed that the very young actor could have his space in one of the most famous corners of the movie mecca. Almost 10 years have passed since his tragic death in a car accident, but no one has forgotten the interpreter who gave us his best roles in the Fast and Furious saga.

“The jury has carefully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they go down in Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous promenade,” said Ellen K, Jury President. of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame at the unveiling of the names.

The calendar includes Juanita Moore, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Ludacris, Paul Walker, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Jonas Brothers, Sheila E, Lenny Kravitz, Jenni Rivera, Blake Shelton, Charlie Wilson, Lang Lang, Melba Moore, Pentatonix, John Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris, and Ellen Pompeo.

As we said, the honor to Paul Walker has been very well received by the artist’s family who had always dreamed of this recognition to the interpreter. One of those who has celebrated it the most has been the actor’s daughter, Meadow Walker: “Hollywood Walk of Fame 2023! Congratulations, dad! I know that the young you would never believe it, I also know that you are looking down with your contagious smile, feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this, you deserve it and more. I love you!”

Vin Diesel’s response was almost immediate to Meadow’s post. Paul Walker’s co-star and best friend wrote, “I can’t tell you how much this means. No, I’m actually doing it at our next family dinner. I’m crying.”

At the moment the organization has not specified when the delivery ceremony will take place, which will be attended by the entire Paul Walker family in an act that will surely be very emotional.