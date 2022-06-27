The Rome opera returns to the Baths of Caracalla with the Venezuelan Matheuz

This content was published on June 27, 2022 – 12:26

Rome, Jun 27 (EFE).- The Rome Opera recovers its summer season in the thousand-year-old Baths of Caracalla, after two years of pandemic, and will start on July 1 with Leonard Bernstein’s “Misa” (Mass) directed by the Venezuelan Diego Matheuz.

The organizers of the program today announced its start with this peculiar “theater piece for singers, actors and dancers” created in 1971 by the American composer in his attempt to combine classical and sacred music with rock, jazz or blues.

The Venezuelan Matheuz will take the baton while the stage proposal will have the signature of the Italian Damiano Michieletto.

It will be the first time that Bernstein’s “Mass” is staged in Italy, but it will also mark the return of the long-awaited summer season to the impressive archaeological site of the baths that Emperor Caracalla built in the 3rd century AD.

In the last two years, the shows had to be held in the nearby Circus Maximus, a huge esplanade that allowed a stage and a stall to be built large enough to allow the safety distance against contagion.

Bernstein’s “Mass” will have two other replicas, on July 3 and 5, and later other works will arrive, such as Bizet’s “Carmen”, directed by the Spanish Jordi Bernàcer and the Argentine Valentina Carrasco, or the ballet “Notre- Dame of Paris” by Maurice Jarrre.

Already in August it will be time for classics like “Il barbiere di Siviglia” by Rossini.

Summer usually brings culture to the streets and squares of Rome, taking advantage of the afternoons, when the sun gives a respite.

For example, the guys from “Piccolo America” ​​are once again organizing their “Cinema in piazza” (street cinema), screening classics and novelties in Piazza San Cosimato del Trastevere, in the peripheral area of ​​Cervelletta and in Monte Ciocci.

In these open-air cinemas you can enjoy the works of Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Chilean Pablo Larraín, Polish Pawel Pawlowski, French Leos Carax, American David Fincher, among many others, during the month of July.

The cinema will even reach the Imperial Forums and from July 1 to 10, in the incomparable setting of the Temple of Venus, classics such as “Cleopatra” (1963) by Joseph Mankiewicz, “Satyricon” (1969) by Federico Fellini or Spartacus” (1960) by Stanley Kubrick. EFE

