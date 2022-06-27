The photos of the estate of the wedding of Chenoa and Miguel Sánchez Encinas in Mallorca

The details of the wedding Chenoa Y Miguel Sanchez Encinas They start to come out. This Friday June 17 the couple gets married in Mallorca and, a few hours before the ceremony, the spectacular estate chosen for this great day is already known.

is the historical Comassema Estate in the Serra de Tramuntana, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011. The emblematic place is in the Orient valley, in the municipality of Bunyolaand on its land it has a megalithic monument.

The first references to the estate coincide with the conquest of Majorca by Jaume I in the thirteenth century. The farm has very special spaces, one is the cloister, where the ceremony takes place, reminiscent of Tuscany for its architecture and the ivy that runs along the stone walls.

Also noteworthy is the oratory from the 18th century, as well as an altarpiece from the 16th century. In addition, the farm has the third largest pond in Mallorca.

The space has the capacity to accommodate 400 guests for outdoor weddings and events, and 250 for indoor events.

The wedding of Chenoa and Miguel Sánchez Encinas will be an intimate wedding with around 100 guests, who will have all this space available since the farm only allows the celebration of one event per day.