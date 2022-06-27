the new seventies bob cut is perfect

Khloé Kardashian still amazes a stunning bob cut. His look, completed with glasses from the 70s aloneresults in a winning combination.

Considered, one of the less popular Kardashian sistersin the last times Khloé is astounding the fashion world because of its really well-chosen style choices.

Khloé Kardashian 70s bob cut

Khloé Kardashian’s latest look makes sparks in the hearts of fashion victims. In fact, it happens that the combination of make-up, hair style and look translate into one particularly winning combination. The question was chosen for the event in which the finale of Keep Up With The Kardashians available on Hulu.

For the occasion Khloé she sported a brand new bob cut styled in a voluminous way very stylish AbbA. She then decides to highlight it all by wearing a giant square pair of sunglasses Gucci with brown lenses and thick gold rims. Khloé wore a white jumpsuit with an American neckline and side neckline over white heels, and further accessorized with a gold watch and black leather clutch bag probably Chanel.

This look is so centered and right that it doesn’t just convey a seventies mood but a whole vibe. After posting the look on Instagramfriends and family rushed to comment on Khloé’s incredible appearance at the event. Kylie Jenner simply wrote “gorg”while Amy Schumer contributed a trio of fire emojis.

Khloé and Tristan Thompson divorce

The finale of the first season of Kardashians was all about breaking up the relationship of Khloé Kardashian with Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian had discovered the presence of a son of her husband but, with another woman named Maralee Nichols. Although he had given a Tristan several possibilities after he was caught cheating on her over the years, this final scandal was the last straw for her. The two have since been co-parents of their daughter True separately. Commenting on the episode on Twitter, Khloé wrote: “This was certainly a difficult episode, but there is so much beauty in seeing how close my family is. We will always remain united and we will love each other deeply “.