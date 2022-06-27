The mythical series ‘ER’ starring George Clooney will arrive complete on HBO Max on July 17

Mark your calendar for July 17 and get ready for a bout of nostalgia. ‘ER’ will be available in full on HBO Max. Yes, you heard right 15 seasons for you to binge this summer of the good ones remembering the cases that the staff of the fictitious County General Hospital of Cook County, in Chicago, had to deal with.

The series actually focused on the busy emergency room where medical professionals are determined to save lives and where nothing is taken for granted and nothing is certain. Nothing, except one thing, that there is no rest because the door will open again with another patient who desperately needs the help of the medical staff.

Created in the mid-1990s by ‘Jurassic Park’ writer Michael Crichton, ‘ER’ was the quintessential medical drama on television and also the longest-running, until it was surpassed by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ with its sixteenth season. The ratings success was accompanied by critical acclaim achieving 124 Emmy nominations and winning 23. In total the series has a record of 116 awards including a Peabody Award and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. There is nothing. And it is not for less taking into account that among its producers are John Welles (‘The West Wing of the White House’) and Christopher Chulack (‘Guard Shift’).

In addition, the series had a very grandiose cast and although, without a doubt, one of his best known actors is George Clooney who appeared in the series between 1994 and 2009, the truth is that It is one of those fictions in which you do not stop seeing familiar faces in each episode, between the recurring characters and the guest stars. Until it is released, we will have time to review all the names of a cast led by Anthony Edwards, the aforementioned George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Gloria Reuben, Laura Innes, Maria Bello, Alex Kingston, Eriq La Salle or Sherry Stringfield, among many others.