The most famous celebrities: Lewis Hamilton’s history of love relationships

Lewis Hamilton rubs shoulders with the most famous celebrities from around the world. His closest friends include Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Neymar, Mbappe, Anitta and Zendaya, among others. At 37 years old, she is far from the typical parameters of “settling down”, starting a family and having children. The Mercedes driver, who is totally and completely focused on his career, has been romantically linked multiple times with celebrities from all walks of life.

The longest love relationship and, so far, the only confirmed of Lewis Hamilton It was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. The Pussycat Doll and the five-time world champion maintained a link from 2008 to 2015. However, they were not consecutive years, since there were at least three breakups in that period. The first break was in 2010 and a short time later love returned, but it did not last long. In 2011 another breakup starred in their lives and they also got back together.

Hamilton was shown in public with Scherzinger at different events.

The turning point in the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger was the rejected marriage proposal in 2013, a year later her third breakup would occur. After so many twists and turns, the bond ended definitively in 2015. The main reason was that both of them overcame their careers over the relationship.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker