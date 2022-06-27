The most famous celebrities: Lewis Hamilton’s history of love relationships

Lewis Hamilton rubs shoulders with the most famous celebrities from around the world. His closest friends include Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Neymar, Mbappe, Anitta and Zendaya, among others. At 37 years old, she is far from the typical parameters of “settling down”, starting a family and having children. The Mercedes driver, who is totally and completely focused on his career, has been romantically linked multiple times with celebrities from all walks of life.

The longest love relationship and, so far, the only confirmed of Lewis Hamilton It was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. The Pussycat Doll and the five-time world champion maintained a link from 2008 to 2015. However, they were not consecutive years, since there were at least three breakups in that period. The first break was in 2010 and a short time later love returned, but it did not last long. In 2011 another breakup starred in their lives and they also got back together.

Hamilton was seen in public with Scherzinger at different events.

The turning point in the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Nicole Scherzinger was the rejected marriage proposal in 2013, a year later her third breakup would occur. After so many twists and turns, the bond ended definitively in 2015. The main reason was that both of them overcame their careers over the relationship.

Sometime later, the seven-time world champion was linked with Barbados-born superstar and singer Rihanna. In any case, the romance was never confirmed and both assured that they were just friends. Around that time, Hamilton was also seen with actress and singer, Rita Ora.

Rihanna and Lewis caramelized at a festival.

Hungarian Victoria’s Secret model Barbara Palvin first appeared with the Brit at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 and it is speculated that they were in a relationship for at least a year. However, she was another of the broker’s unconfirmed loves.

The difficult life of a racing driver

In dialogue with The Sun, Hamilton explained the reason why he does not have a stable partner at almost 40 years of age. The pilot argued that his work is above all else and the multiple trips make it difficult to build a bond.

“I’m a workaholic. I don’t have time for that. When you travel as much as I do, it’s hard to maintain a relationship. I want to have children, but I want to be there for them, be a good father. Now I would be open if I came across someone special “explained the UK-born motorist.