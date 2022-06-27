The legacy of a Piarist desk

Those two little boys, fellow students at the Escolapios School that Cernuda and José María Izquierdo passed through, would NEVER imagine that their destinies would intertwine in such a beautiful way. Those two primary school children, students of Don Secundino, of Fathers Gregorio and Bernabé, were Juan Robles and Luis Navarro García. Both born in 1935, the year that Betis won the League with the Irishman Patrick O’Connell. Friends and colleagues in post-war Seville. Don Luis is an Americanist and has a roundabout with his name next to the Archivo de Indias. Don Juan left in the spring of 2021 and very close to the old Lonja he has an unofficial gazebo.

Carlos Navarro Antolín, son of Luis Navarro and María del Pópulo Antolín, has written the book Juan Robles. The tavern keeper’s smile (Cajasol Foundation). In the presentation, in the first row, Pedro and Laura Robles Cruzado, the children of Juan Robles and Francisca Cruzado. A pact of ink and words between the offspring of those two faithful companions of the Piarists who continued to maintain that friendship for many years.









The prologue of the book is by Manuel Marchena. In the hardest days of the pandemic, fresh out of the state of alarm. That Álvarez Quintero street completely deserted. Not a soul from where the Antonio Machado bookstore used to be to this culinary epicenter formed by Robles, Las Escobas and Casa Gonzalo. All of Robles’ tables were empty except for one. In it, with the shield mask like Don Quixote, Carlos Navarro and Manuel Marchena conversed amicably, with Juan Robles standing as Graham Greene’s third man.

That street is that of Don Ramón Carande, in whose house Juan Robles lived the last years of his life. Carande’s signature was the first in a signature book that includes heads of state, Hollywood stars and football stars. And the anonymous Sevillian, Robles’ preferred genre. I remember that day in the spring of 1985. Don Ramón passing through the Robles gate so that a car would pick him up on Calle Alemanes to travel to Oviedo to receive the Prince of Asturias Award for Social Sciences. Carande always professed an atavistic fear of airplanes. In his books he travels more by stagecoach. To Carlos V and his bankers of the palentino historian, the sons of Robles add Felipe VI and his bartenders. The word empire is the one that appears the most in the book after Paquita.

It is not errata. On page 34 of Carlos’ book there is talk of endives and on page 40 of envy. Of the first he was a pioneer in using them as a culinary condiment. Of the latter he always remained alien as a subject, not so much as an object of those who dreamed of taking away the scepter of that natural hegemony. Sevillian from Villalba del Alcor, very close to Manzanilla de los Perejil, Pepe and Álvaro, who was at the presentation. There is already a fourth generation on the starting line. When I ran the Nocturna del Guadalquivir in 2019, while I was recovering, I heard the name of the second-place finisher over the loudspeaker: Juan Robles. The athlete is the son of Pedro Robles and is working in Qatar.

In the prologue, Marchena uses the word epiphany. I was lucky enough to be surrounded by three Kings at the presentation: the bartender Reyes Morales, the painter Reyes de la Lastra and one of her models, the professor of Literature and academic Rogelio Reyes. Morales and de la Lastra live at equidistant points from Robles: one north of Alemanes, in Mateos Gago; the other to the south, in García de Vinuesa. The two friends who conversed on the lonely street of a frightened world are part of the El Colmillito gathering that meets in Robles.

I accompanied Paco Robles down Calle Sierpes to the presentation of his “uncle” Juan’s book. We remember that presentation in the winter of 2001 in Robles Aljarafe of the Football Dictionary that we did with José Antonio Garmendia and José Antonio Francés with the editor Antonio González, from Signatura Ediciones, drawings by Javier García, prologue by Carlos Herrera, who presented it, and Afterword by Fernando Iwasaki. Juan Robles did not believe in the narcissistic and paralyzing effect of the Sevillian duality. Betic since he was a child, he took his decks to the successes of Sevilla in Eindhoven, Turin or Glasgow. Just as in football he was in politics. Consensus was one of his specialties, in tapas and in portions.

Juan Robles died the same day as Chus Cantero, a fundamental name in Sevillian and Andalusian culture. A counter does not stop being a stage with the public in front of it. Juan Robles did not need any Stanislavski method to fill with humanity the works that he represented every day, with critical and public success. Like his desk companion, they were born the same year as the actress María Galiana and the Americanist Enriqueta Vila. The city would limp without these giants. Steven Spielberg missed the opportunity to make a movie with Concha Velasco and look how close he was to her. From the harsh post-war period to the splendor of the Expo, when the two capicua friends, Juan Robles and Rafael Juliá, went together. JR and RJ.