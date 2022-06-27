The latest releases of June on Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar + 27 – 31

Start of the week, end of the month. This week we transition from June to July, which means we’ll be seeing new VOD release listings as platforms release their latest June cartridges. And although the premieres of these days from 27 to 31 seem few, be careful because there are quite a lot of them.

On Netflix we have Japanese anime Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy: When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the destroyer goddess, the kingdom of Metalllicarna enlists the help of a legendary sorcerer of old.

Y The Upshaw Family season 2, comedy in which a working-class African-American family in Indiana fights for a better life and a happy home while dealing with everyday difficulties.

And the main course is on Disney +, since this month there will be the return of the five series based on characters from the Marvel universe that Netflix produced, and that Disney claimed after fulfilling the copyright rights. In this way, this week you will be able to re-discover or see again Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Defenders crossover.

NETFLIX SERIES JUNE 2022

June 28

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

June 29

The Upshaw Family, Season 2

June 30

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy

MOVISTAR+ FILMS JUNE 2022

Tuesday 28

Nest of vipers (beasts clawing at straws)

Premieres by M+ (dial 11). If there is money involved, do not trust anyone. This is more or less what this Korean criminal thriller comes to teach, a noir film with touches of very black humor in which the fate of a motley group of losers ends up coming together in a ruthless game with all its participants willing to do anything to achieve the loot. It all starts when Joong-man finds a bag full of money when he cleans the changing rooms of the bathhouse where he works.

Holy spirit.

Premieres by M+ (dial 11). Costumbrism, black chronicle, satire and science fiction are mixed in this unclassifiable and daring debut feature by Chema García Ibarra, winner of Fotogramas de plata 2022 for the best Spanish film. Set in a working-class neighborhood of Elche and photographed in 16 and 35 mm, the film follows the story of a mother who turns to television to report the disappearance of her ten-year-old daughter Vanesa, last seen 25 days ago.

Wednesday 29

Ghostland Prisoners

Premieres by M+ (dial 11). Nicolas Cage surprises again in this action film that he has defined as “the wildest film he has ever made”. Untied and dressed in a peculiar bomb suit, the actor gets into the skin of Hero, a criminal who carries out a dangerous mission: to rescue the governor’s missing granddaughter against the clock in this madness directed by the particular Sion Sono.

DISNEY+ SERIES JUNE 2022

June 29

Marvel – Daredevil

Marvel – The Punisher

Marvel – Jessica Jones

Marvel – Iron Fist

Marvel – Luke Cage

Marvel – The Defenders

Atlanta Season 3

Baymax!

Butterfly

Gomorrah, season 5