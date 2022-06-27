The images that reveal the transformation of Margot Robbie for Barbie

Barbie It is much more than just a toy. It is a cultural icon that has marked generations and generations for decades. It has been present in the moments of fun of the smallest of the house and, thanks to it, girls and boys continue to be able to reflect and dream about the professions they want to practice when they grow up, since Barbie has represented more than a hundred sectors since its appearance.

SEE GALLERY

Jonathan Bailey or the best style keys to redefine the concept of the classic

Bella Hadid and her four best style combinations for this summer

In 2016, Barbie fully plunged into a new era of inclusivity and empowerment, so it’s no surprise that it decided, a few years ago, to embark on a live action around one of the most famous dolls of all time. And who better than margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling to immerse ourselves in the universe Barbie What revolutionized the 90s? Both interpreters have shown with their outfits –in the first images of the filming set– that we will find a film unexpected, perfect for, on the one hand, awakening the nostalgic feeling of all those who grew up with said character and, on the other, promoting female empowerment.

SEE GALLERY

Cowboy hats, decorative scarves, tight vests, fringed shirts, flared pants… As Robbie and Gosling have pointed out in the first published snapshots, it seems that the aesthetic western will become noticeable in the fashion component that will lead Barbie. Do you want to delve into the looks that have been seen to date? Keep reading!

Dakota Johnson or how to merge timelessness and avant-garde in summer looks

Barbie will land in theaters next July 2023

SEE GALLERY

In this year, in addition, we will be able to visualize Barbie on the big screen by the hand of the interpreter margot robbie. The actress will star in a film directed by Greta Gerwig which will land, according to Warner Bros, in July 2023. While Ryan Gosling will be the one who gives life to Ken, the doll’s boyfriend, neither of the two performers will be alone. Names like Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae and Michael Cera will appear as part of the cast, some of them accompanying Robbie and Gosling in their same roles, a milestone that, without a doubt, shows the wishes of the director of the feature film for moving the project away from the canons of beauty that have been called into question since the early years of the company.

This is the third film that Gerwig directs alone, after Ladybird (2017) and little women (2019). The American producer has also achieved an enviable position in the film industry thanks to its peculiar way of bringing stories closer to the viewer. On this occasion, next summer, we will experience how –according to the announced synopsis– a doll is expelled from barbie land because it’s not quite perfect. After that, Barbie will embark on an adventure in the real world of which we will have to wait to know more details.

SEE GALLERY

Margot Robbie’s transformation into Barbie

How would it translate to Barbie on the big screen –in terms of clothing– was one of the most repeated questions when the start of filming was announced, so now that the first images on the set have come to light, no we can ignore the styling observed in Margot Robbie.

The native of Dalby, Australia, was seen in Los Angeles with a monochrome look that championed – as it should be – the eternal use of pink. The ensemble she championed consisted of a form-fitting halter neck vest and skintight pink flared-hem pants. The lower piece, moreover, was full (legs down) of embroidered stars. The look was taken to the next level with the actress’s slightly wavy platinum blonde XL hair.

An appearance that, without a doubt, reflects the natural identity of the doll that marked a before and after in the 90s.

SEE GALLERY



