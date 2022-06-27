The global excess of clothes ALREADY produced an environmental crisis – El Financiero

The fashion industry might not be the first that comes to mind as fossil fuel superuser. But modern textiles rely heavily on petrochemicals that come from many of the same oil and gas companies that generate greenhouse gas emissions. Today, in fact, fashion accounts for up to 10 percent of global carbon dioxide productionmore than international flights and shipping combined, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

Also it accounts for a fifth of the 300 million tonnes of plastic produced worldwide each year. Polyester, a ubiquitous form of plastic that is derived from petroleum, has overtaken cotton as the backbone of textile production. Garments made from polyester and other synthetic fibers are a major source of microplastic pollution, which is especially harmful to marine life. More clothes are being produced than ever before, as retailers and their customers churn out styles at a frantic pace.

Estimates from consulting firm McKinsey and the World Economic Forum suggest that the number of garments produced each year has doubled at least since the year 2000.

Only a fraction of what is manufactured is recycled. Eighty-seven percent of the total fiber input used for clothing ultimately incinerated or thrown away.

Sustainability has become a major focus for fashion brands in the last decade. Zara, from Inditex, promised that 50 percent of the items you sell by 2022 will be made from recycled materials and “organically grown cotton”. Parade, the first online loungewear and intimates brand, launched an initiative to collect and recycle underwear. Other brands, such as Boohoo, H&M and Kering have published sustainability reports detailing goals to use more recycled or organic materials.

At the same time, fossil fuel-based clothing production has continued and is projected to grow over the next two decades. Oil and gas companies continue to bet on petrochemical products such as polyester to fuel its future growth as transportation demand declines.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that plastics will be the biggest driver of net oil demand growth over the next two decades. Textiles are the second largest product group made from petrochemical plastics after packaging, accounting for 15 percent of all petrochemical products.

When it comes to the environmental impacts of industry, fast fashion is often blamed. But high-end brands originate trends and generate demand for new styles, which are then mass produced by fast fashion companies for a fraction of the cost. And it is often made in similar factories with similar conditions, and even similar materials.

“Fast fashion companies — and consumers — become scapegoats for problems in the global fashion industry,” said Minh-Ha T. Pham, an associate professor of media studies at the Pratt Institute in New York City. New York. Pham’s research focuses on work, race, gender and power in the global fashion industry in works like his next book: “Why can’t we have nice things.”

Explosive growth in synthetic fibers

Most clothing in the world is made from polyester, the synthetic fiber derived primarily from petroleum. It has overtaken cotton as the main textile fiber of the 21st century, ending hundreds of years of cotton dominance.

There’s a reason the industry loves polyester. It is resistant and versatile, is used to create everything from sportswear to faux fur jackets and silky dresses. It has been marketed as more sustainable than some natural fibers because its production does not require as much water or land as growing natural fibers such as cotton.

BloombergNews collected data on more than 15,000 garments added to Chinese e-tailer Shein’s online store between November 1 and 15, 2021, to determine what materials were used to make them. Similar data for 10,000 styles of womenswear from Asos, Missguided, Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing was also collected and made available to Bloomberg by the UK-based Royal Society of Arts. While the data represents only women’s styles, polyester is common in both men’s and women’s clothing.

Nearly every garment we buy is made with some polyester, the data shows. Shein puts out an average of around a thousand new styles of women’s clothing per day based on our sample, 85 percent of which were made with polyester. About 95 percent of the styles we tested from Shein were made with at least some plastic-based material, be it polyester, nylon, acrylic, or elastane. Most of these garments were made from blends of different fibers, such as polyester and cotton or polyester and nylon.

Such mixtures make the textile waste recycling process be even more difficult.

The pace of clothing production often outstrips demand, raising the question of what happens to the clothes that never sell. H&M was criticized in 2018 for disclosing in its annual report that had accumulated 4.3 billion in unsold inventory. In the years since then, his reserve has remained at the same level. In 2017, a Swedish power plant abandoned coal as a fuel source and instead burned mountains of discarded H&M clothing. In an email to Bloomberg, H&M declined an interview request.

Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A-Line Partners, says that overproduction is the result of pressure faced by companies to increase their sales.

A spokesman for Inditex, Zara’s parent company, said Inditex’s inventory surpluses are not significant. Cumulative inventory across its eight brands dropped 16 percent in 2019 and again 9 percent in 2020. The spokesperson said anything left unsold at the end of each season is sold to third parties, donated or recycled.

“The biggest concern in the fashion industry is that there are too many clothes,” said Sheng Lu, an assistant professor of apparel studies at the University of Delaware. “Fashion brands try to address the sustainability issue by encouraging consumers to buy more sustainable fabrics, but the reality is that this leads to more and more consumption.”

Shein

Stopping the tide of textiles

Buying public interest in sustainability has never been greater. A recent survey by Swiss global investment group Credit Suisse of 10,000 Gen Z and millennial consumers around the world found that at least the 65 percent are concerned about the environment and almost 80 percent intend to buy only sustainable products, or at least as many as possible. More than 40 percent of those surveyed said they believe the fashion industry is unsustainable.

With so many clothes saturating the market in recent years, the second-hand market has grown in parallel. In the first quarter of 2018, Poshmark, an online marketplace where users can buy and sell used clothing and accessories, reported $177 million in sales. The same period in 2020 saw $309 million in sales, an increase of 75 percent. But there’s a life limit on clothes that consumers just don’t want to buy, and there’s plenty of that.

Despite the dizzying number of styles it features, Shein says that their business model actually minimizes waste because it produces a small number of items in each style and waits to see how well the styles perform online before mass-producing them. While brands following the traditional model try to “predict what consumers want and make those products six months before the selling season,” according to Lu. Fashion forecasts like this can easily result in piles of unsold clothes.

“I believe that there are some misunderstandings about fast fashion compared to conventional fashion retailers,” said Lu of the University of Delaware. “Fast fashion companies like Shein can reduce unwanted clothing, if it is manufactured efficiently.”

Still, the volume of new products offered by a business model like Shein’s poses its own problems. “The problem is that even if you create exactly what consumers want, you’re also creating a culture that encourages them to throw clothes away too quickly,” she said.

Lu’s research found that in the span of 2021, Zara offered 50,000 new SKUs (stock-keeping units or unique styles) on its website. H&M had 25 thousand. Shein? 1.5 million.

