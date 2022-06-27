The fortune Julia Roberts earns per film

Julia Roberts has been one of the biggest stars in the Hollywood film industry since the 1990s. How much does she earn per film? Attention!

Julia Roberts is an iconic figure in the film industry with a filmography full of captivating titles such as Pretty Woman, A Place Called Notting Hill, Erin Brokovich or the recent series of StarzPlay, Gaslit, which addresses the Watergate scandal in the Richard Nixon administration. The professional career of this actress had a meteoric rise and she has been able to maintain herself as the first figure since then.

The truth is that defining how much a figure of the magnitude of Julia Roberts It is a difficult job if you take into account that the figures of their level do not usually have a fixed cache, in addition to the fact that the check they receive depends on variables such as success and popular recognition, even taking into account the different awards and recognitions that they may receive. get.

Julia Roberts is in a great moment

As reported by Variety Julia Roberts was once again among the select group of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors when he received the sum of $25 million for his work in Leave the World Behindthe movie of Netflix which will be released in 2023. It seems that this interpreter is still on top and her popularity does not decline over the years.

Taking into account the actors who collect the most money for their participation in these Hollywood tanks Julia Roberts She is the first woman to appear on the list along with Jennifer Lawrence who also earned $25 million to star in Don’t Look Up of Netflix. Both actresses are far from the podium that leads Daniel Craigthe former James Bond who earned $100 million for the sequels of Knives Out.

Julia Roberts It has long been one of the highest paid actresses in the medium. By Erin Brokovicha film that earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, took 20 million dollars and after working four days on Tangled… but Happy, this movie icon charged 3 million dollars. It seems that Roberts’s professional life is in incredible health.

Leave the World Behind joins the actress with names of the stature of Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali all under the direction of Sam Esmailfilmmaker with whom the interpreter worked in the past in the series homecoming. Are you surprised by the sums of money he earns Julia Roberts for his work in Hollywood? Being a movie icon is something truly positive for your economy.