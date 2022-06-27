The first photos of the newborn baby of Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt He doesn’t have any father-in-law, he has the Terminator himself. The Jurassic World actor fell in love with Katherinethe eldest daughter of arnold schwarzenegger at the church they both attended in Los Angeles.

His story is that of love at first sight. In 2018 they started dating and from the first date they felt a special connection. He admitted on more than one occasion that he was a little intimidated by having to like the iconic muscular actor but that it was worth the risk.

Chris and Catherine.

Chris Pratt He decided to be authentic to please his in-laws and he succeeded. The father of katherine schwarzenegger He talked about it and assured that it was fundamental. “When we met, the first thing I said was ‘we can work out together’. We were in the gym, that was it… He is a strong guy, I am proud of him, ”Arnold confided about his son-in-law.

Love prospered between the happy couple who in June 2019 decided to go one step further. They were married on a ranch in California, the same one where she had been married years before. Gwyneth Paltrow.

In August 2020 Chris Y Katherine they became parents for the first time with the arrival of Lyla Maria, but last May the second little member of the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family, Eloise Christina, arrived.

Yes ok Chris Pratt He usually keeps his three children away from social networks and the press, the eldest, nine-year-old Jack, is the result of his relationship with anna faris. But on this occasion, the writer decided to share the first postcards of the newcomer.

Katherine with Eloise.

Under the text “May and June”, Katherine He shared some images from his cell phone reel in which you can see some parts of the baby’s body. In addition, there are other postcards where the actor can be seen cooking or enjoying a cigar with his mother-in-law.

Eloise.

Chris Pratt cooking.