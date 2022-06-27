The Diputación de Sevilla recovers the full capacity in its summer cinema

The provincial deputy for Culture and Citizenship of the Diputación de Sevilla, Alejandro Moyano, has quoted a great filmmaker, Luchino Visconti, who defined cinema as ‘a work of craftsmanship’, to characterize the Summer Cinema that this Institution puts running uninterruptedly since 1997 and that in this 2022 edition its season will start on July 1, a season that will last until September 11, with a total of 73 days of screenings.

According to Moyano, ‘this is how we at the Diputación, from the Department of Culture, approach the realization of this Summer Cinema: taking care of each and every one of the details, from the selection of films to the use of high-end technology , passing through the traditional ambigu, to offer our viewers an exceptional cinematographic experience: sharing under the stars the dreams that arise from the screen’.

After welcoming the attendees by the provincial president, Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos, the deputy presented the billboard for an edition of the Summer Cinema, number 26, which will be the first in two years without sanitary measures, for which he recovers the usual capacity before the pandemic: the 900 seats that the Patio de los Naranjos can accommodate, ‘a patio surrounded by orange trees, under the open sky, in the heart of the city. A unique environment that stars in a renewed label for our Cinema in this edition: #ACineyard‘.

As for the novelties, Moyano highlighted the tribute that will be paid to the great Italian composer who recently passed away, Ennio Morricone, with the screening, on July 17, of the documentary ENNIO THE MASTER, directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, in which the life and legacy of the great Italian composer is reviewed and, as a complement, the screening of the film THE MISSION, scheduled for the month of August.

And he has commented on an anecdote, to highlight the link that unites the Diputación de Sevilla with maestro Morricone, ‘because in 1988 he was present at the II International Film Music Meetings, organized from the Luis Cernuda Foundation. It was the first concert of his compositions conducted by maestro Morricone in Spain, with the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain, at the Lope de Vega Theater, and the recordings made of this event are still preserved. A decade later, in 1999, he went again hand in hand with the Diputación de Sevilla, for conduct his compositions in the XII International Meeting of Cinematographic and Scenic Music, this time at the Teatro Maestranza and with the Royal Symphony Orchestra of Seville’.

‘Also this year 2022, the Diputación Summer Cinema joins the initiative of the Seville City Council, from the ICAS, together with the University of Seville through the CICUS and the Three Cultures Foundation, and participates in a Gypsy Cinema cycle: a proposal for the exhibition of audiovisual works made by, for and about Gypsy experiences, which responds to the need to promote the knowledge of contemporary Roma artistic creation and practices and that allows us to situate ourselves in the praxis of promoting inclusive discourses of cultural diversity’, Moyano said.

This program is developed across the city of Seville, permeating summer film cycles and programs (outdoors or indoors), thus being an example of cultural cooperation between different institutions. Two films will be screened at the Provincial Council’s Summer Cinema splendid movies, on the one hand the polish PAPUSZA of exquisite photography, directed by Joanna Kos and Krzysztof Krauze, (late July), and on the other, the interesting italian movie TO CIAMBRA, by Jonas Carpignano, both, Unfortunately, films hardly known and with little or no presence in distribution channels.

MAINTAIN A FORMAT ENDORSED BY THE SPECTATORS

This year, #ACineyard maintains the start time of the film, at 10:15 p.m., although the doors are open to the public from 9:30 p.m., so that access to the venue is carried out in stages, avoiding crowds at the entrance . From this hour also open the ambigu. Ticket prices remain the same. as in years above: €4.00.

The Summer Cinema has established itself as one of the most demanded and valued activities in the cultural programming of the Diputación, with an endorsement of the public that translates into an average of more than 500 daily spectators. ‘It is a benchmark of quality, due to its varied programming model, in which quality criteria are prioritized over the merely commercial and which aims to achieve the difficult balance between auteur cinema, cinema with values ​​and entertainment cinema,’ he points out Moyano.

A quality that is also based on the technical performance of its facilities, with one of the most advanced digital projection systems on the market, which allows a high definition view, and a sound system of exceptional quality, in addition to a screen of dimensions much higher than the usual ones (13.30 cm wide x 7.30 cm high).

As for the programming format, what is already a ‘classic’ of this Diputación Summer Cinema is maintained: on Monday, dedicated to current Spanish cinema; Sundays, to the movies in the original version with subtitles in Spanish and the rest of the days of the week cinternational ine dubbed into Spanish, alternating comedy genres, drama and thriller, and this year again, with a great presence of European cinema.

‘Cinema is a space to arouse reflection and interest in topics topical, which deeply affect our society, and which responds to the sensitivity of citizens. For this reason, we program a wide variety of films that deal with aspects such as: emigration, family, adoption, adolescence, equality, gender, integration, xenophobia, resurgence of totalitarianism, religion or social exclusion groups’, explains the deputy for Culture, who adds: ‘We intend to get to know other cultures through their cinema in their respective original languages ​​and deal with culture, society and the politics of our time, without neglecting humour, which is so difficult and so necessary today, and, of course, also for love stories’.

NOTES FROM THE BILLBOARD

In the Spanish cinema section, #UnPatioDeCine caccount, among others with: THE GOOD PATRON, directed by Fernando León de Aranoa (Friday, July 1 and Monday, July 4), MAIXABEL, by Icíar Bollaín (July 11) either the First feature in the feature film by director Clara Roquet FREEDOM (Monday, July 25), as well as MEDITERRANEAN (July 20th)by Marcel Barrena, or the hilarious comedy OFFICIAL COMPETITION, by directors Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn (Wednesday, June 13).

will also be screened in August LIFE WAS THAT, with the superb interpretation of Petra Martínez and that also has the freshness and naturalness of Anna Castillo; Pedro Almódovar’s latest film, PARALLEL MOTHERS; the novelty comedy SIX REGULAR DAYS, by Neus Ballús; the winner of this year’s Berlin Bear, directed by the young Carla Simón, ALCARRAS, or the exciting FIVE WOLFby Alauda Ruiz de Azúa.

Within Spanish cinema, special support is given to films directed by filmmakers from Seville, such as the emotional LEMON BREAD WITH POPPY SEEDS (July 18), of Benito Zambrano from Lebrija, wave surprising x-ray of adolescence that supposes the risky bet of Santiago Amodeo in THE GENTILES, with a cast full of young actors from Seville and that counts in the direction of photography with the expertise of the award-winning Alex Catalán, who has lived in Seville for years.

Great prominence of European cinema, with films such as: BELFAST , directed Kenneth Brangh, (United Kingdom), (July 2 and 6);THREE FLOORS (July 5), by Nanni Moretti; ON A DOCK IN NORMANDYby Emmanuel Carrere, with Julie Binoche as protagonist (1July 2nd); EVERYTHING WENT WELL, Francois Ozon; the much celebrated THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, by Joachim Trier; A restless loveby Joachim Lafosse (July 26); THE EVENT, by Audrey Dian, (28 of July); RIDERS OF JUSTICE, by Anders Thomas Jensen (July 19), among others.

Extraordinary jewels of North American cinema, recently released: the great musical WEST SIDE STORYin the impressive version, very attractive and very respectful of the original film, by the great director Steven Spielberg; PIZZA LICORICEfrom director Paul Thomas Anderson; THE FRENCH CHRONICLEfrom the always amazing Wes Anderson.

Visibility in the programming to the work of the women film directors, who are bursting with a stronger presence and with their own voice in a field in which until very recently, with few exceptions, they barely had a presence, and that today, behind the camera, they already occupy a essential place, with the presence of Icíar Bollaín, or the young Carla Simón, Clara Roquet or Alauda Ruíz de Azua, or Audrey Diwan, all of them with films that have obtained a enormous recognition beyond of our borders.

A visibility that is produced from the very poster of this edition, which has as its image the actress and producer Mary Pickford together with the screenwriter Frances Marion, large pioneers in filmmaking, during a break in one of the shoots, and pioneers of women filmmakers who, today, have made their point of view visible behind the camera and are leaving their successful mark on the cinematographic screens.

