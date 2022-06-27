The classic and “mafioso” car that stood out with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, ladies and gentlemen. The talented actor has had a successful career on the big screen, and today we’re taking a look at a classic car that accompanied him in a gangster movie. Next, cinema and automotive culture in Tork.

Johnny Depp needs no introduction. The versatile and experienced actor – also a musician, also a producer – has demonstrated her creativity on the big screen, and she has led it on red carpets around the world during a career spanning more than three decades.

Born in 1963, in Owensboro, KentuckySince childhood, Depp wanted to be a musician and have a band. The truth is that life had other plans for him and, encouraged by his friend Nicolas Cageappeared at a casting for a filming and since then has not stopped.

Movies like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Blow” or “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” they have the Depp stamp on their character. Several times nominated for Oscarto the Golden Globes already the CeaseJohnny no longer needs to defend his talent before the judging eyes that always exist, and will exist.

Now, in addition to acting and music, there is another declared passion of Depp. It’s about cars and automotive culture in general. He is a connoisseur of brands, models, designs and features. He even took his passion further and owns a small collection of cars, some true relics of the industry.

Today we want to dwell on a particular story, which has nothing to do with his personal collection, but with a car that accompanied him on stage for an entire shoot.

“BlackMass”, in some countries translated as “strictly criminal”, in others like “criminal pact”, is an interesting film that hit theaters in 2015. Directed by the young Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”, an excellent film) and starring Johnny Depp, Kevin Bacon and Benedict Cumberbatch; This feature film was produced by Warner Bros.

Being a period film, set in 1975, costumes, cars and setting of the time were specified. The plot is based on the interdicts and fights between two criminal groups, I could even say gangsters, who fight over the streets of Boston. On one side the Italian lineage, on the other the Irish.

Now, Depp, who plays a rude and rough boy, had his mechanical partner on the set who takes him from here to there on his adventures.

It is, nothing more and nothing less, than a total classic of North American industry and culture: the Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu. The copy that was used in filming is dated from the factory in the same year that the plot of the film is set: 1975. No detail seems to escape those in charge of the art of setting.

Sober, spacious and complete in black, this car draws attention throughout the film under the driving tone of the character of Depp. In the tradition of organized mafia groups, this type of car was daily berlinettasupholstered in leather, which demonstrated the idiosyncrasies of the North American culture of the 20th century.

Let’s see some of its features. It has a gasoline engine called “4100” thanks to its displacement, front and longitudinal that allowed it a power of 110 CV coordinated by a 4-speed manual gearbox.

Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, driven by Johnny Depp, in “Criminal Pact”

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this classic General Motors model?