The Boys, Jeffrey Dean Morgan could join the cast of the fourth season

New entry in The Boys 4? The director of the tv series Eric Kripke revealed in an interview that he had spoken with Jeffrey Dean Morgan about a role to entrust him in the next season

The Boys 3 moves towards the conclusion. The TV series, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick), debuted last June 3 with the first three episodes and, currently, there are only two missing which will be visible on Friday 1. ° and Friday 8 July. The Boys has been so successful that a fourth season has already been confirmed, which could see the actor enter Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys, renewed for the fourth season Eric Kripkedirector of The Boys, has previously worked with Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Supernatural and could soon return to collaborate with the actor, best known for his role as Negan in The Walking Dead. In an interview with AND! Newsin fact, the director revealed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a huge fan of the tv series The Boys and that he is speaking to us about his possible entry into the next season. Already during the third, word had spread of a cameo of the actor which then did not happen, but now the chances of seeing him with a larger role are definitely increasing: “We are trying to understand something for the fourth season. Nothing official yet, but he and I are chatting and emailing and seeing if we can make it work with his busy schedule. ” Eric Kripke. As stated earlier, the two worked together on Supernatural, where Jeffrey Dean Morgan was John Winchesterfather of the protagonists of the tv series Sam and Deanthe latter interpreted by Jensen Ackles currently in the cast of The Boys in the role of Soldatino.

“The Walking Dead”, the spin-off “Isle Of The Dead” arrives The Seattle actor has a long experience in the world of cinema, demonstrating his flexibility by appearing in films of different genres. In fact, he was among the protagonists of the romantic comedy One husband too many from 2008, passing to the opposite side, that is thehorrorin The Possession in 2012. Also, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has participated in action films such as The Losers of 2010 or Red Dawn – Red Dawn of 2012. In 2018 he joined the cast of Rampage – Animal fury, sci-fi film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Regarding the small screenbeyond Supernatural And The Walking DeadJeffrey Dean Morgan has made sporadic appearances in other historical TV series such as JAG – Lawyers in uniform, ER – Doctors on the front line, CSI – Crime scene, The OC, Grey’s Anatomy And Shameless. He interpreted Jason Crouse in 19 episodes of The Good Wife. As for his private life, he got married for the first time with his colleague Anya Longwell in 1998, divorcing in 2003. In 2009 he begins a relationship with the actress Hilarie Burton, which makes him the father of Augustus (2010) and Georgia Virginia (2018). Finally, on 5 October 2019, the couple got married, officially becoming husband and wife.

