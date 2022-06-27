The Boys’ Anthony Starr Talks Being Wolverine at Marvel Studios

Wolverines (Wolverine in Spain) is one of the most beloved Marvel characters by fans, and knowing that he will arrive soon at UCM, fans don’t stop theorizing about who could embody that role. After an extensive career of 17 years of Hugh Jackman playing Loganthe time has come to pass the torch, and to think about who could make a Wolverine up to Hugh.

Don’t leave without reading: The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals his favorite characters from the series The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his appearance in season 4 Patrick Schwarzenegger assures that Varsity, the spin-off of The Boys, will be like Euphoria with superheroes The Boys season 3: What has episode 6 left us? The Boys: What is that Herogasm that is talked about so much?

Anthony Starr Responds to Fan Cast Nominating Him as Wolverine

Fan art made by @spdrmnkyxxiii

Many times fans have theorized about which actor would be the perfect successor to Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Daniel Radcliffehas already responded many times in this regard, as has Taron Egerton.

They have even applied to Karl Urban as a candidate, actor that we already saw in Thor: Ragnarök Interpreting Skurge. But now he has had the turn of a colleague of his from the series TheBoysand that is Anthony Starr, who plays Homelander (Patriot).

It turns out that Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii shared a fan art made by him, where put the actor in TheBoys like wolverine. The fact is that Anthony saw it and responded in the comments of the publication:

“Ooofff, my bones ache just thinking about stunt work!”

Although Anthony Starr became famous thanks to the superhero world of TheBoysReally he does not seem convinced that he can embody the role of Wolverine. The way he acts could fit very well with the personality of Wolverine, and bring us to the MCU a great version of the hero of the claws.

At least we can continue enjoying it in Amazon-Primefollowing The Boys series, which recently premiered its third season.

Now, tell us reader, Would you like to see Anthony Starr as Wolverine? we will read you for Twitter and don’t forget to follow us here on Super Fiction to find out more news from the Marvel universe.

Source | Instagram