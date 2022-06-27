The bond and tastes shared by the daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Since Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez decided to give their love a second chance, their daughters Emme and Seraphina have built a great friendship and brotherhood. They have been seen on many occasions together, but now it seems that the bond has grown because they share the same ideas and even the way they dress. The two young women, aged 14 and 13 respectively, put aside long hair and decided to adopt a more androgynous style. These are the hobbies shared by the daughters of the new couple of the year.

And it is that Emme Muñiz and her brother Max, JLo’s twins, they appreciated firsthand the transition their family had and welcomed Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with open arms, the children of her mother’s fiancé. Little by little they began to live with each other, until they were able to adapt and create very close ties with each other. So much so, that the two aforementioned teenagers formed a relationship of best friends from the beginning.

The children of both artists share time with each other Backgrid/The Grosby Group

You could say that they are confident and who share the same ideologies, or at least in the way they dress. They have made the most of the new integration of their families, to combine wardrobes and give each other advice. Both go through the same stage, from childhood to adolescenceand it seems that they have found themselves very well in the change of look that they have adopted in their youthful facet.

Both Emme and Seraphina left their hair long and They opted for two cuts that are spoiled this season. In addition, they added to their wardrobes such as baggy pants, plus-size shirts, cardigans and other garments that were trendy in the 1990s, but are now part of a more casual style.

Jennifer Garner with her daughter Seraphina Grosby Group – Backgrid/The Grosby Group

And it is that the most peculiar of his new looks is that young women began to wear clothes that have no gender, which shows that they have the same tastes and that thanks to that they managed to understand each other. They say that a picture is worth a thousand words and the proof is that on several occasions they have been caught together, even hand in hand and enjoying their new stage as stepsisters.

Emme, the daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony is 14 years old and became a key player in her mother’s career Instagram

It wasn’t long ago that the Diva from the Bronx spoke openly about Emme’s gender identity, using inclusive language while singing with her at a concert: “The last time we performed together was in a stadium like this. I asked her all the time to sing with me, but she didn’t want to. So this is a very special occasion. She is very, very busy. Elle costs me a lot of money when she goes out. But it’s worth every penny because she’s my favorite duet of all time.”

She identifies as non-binary and, thanks to her closeness with Seraphina, the latter has been linked with the same preferences. Although the reality is that neither Seraphina nor her parents have revealed anything on the subject, so until now it is only speculation.

Emme doesn’t identify with any of the conventional genders, so she has shown that a more neutral style is the one she feels comfortable and confident with.