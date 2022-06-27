The Bat-Signal?: Christian Bale Says He Would Play Batman Again If Christopher Nolan Directed Him

Despite the fact that in recent years he has been somewhat reluctant to resume the role of the batman, the actor Christian Bale opened a chance. In a recent interview with the specialized site Variety, he pointed out that the possibility would occur as long as it is Christopher Nolan who directs it.

In the talk, Bale pointed out: “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long. In my opinion, It would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell. And if you wanted to tell that story with me, I’d be in”.

The Nolan/Bale duo was in the trilogy Batman starts (2005), batman the dark knight (2008) and Batman, the dark knight rises (2012).

Strictly speaking, Bale points out that there has been nothing concrete about putting the suit back on Black: “Nope. No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has mentioned it.” Although he acknowledged that it is something he always asksn: “Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one has said that.’”

In addition, Bale pointed out that he has not yet seen batman, that has garnered close to US$770 million worldwide in profits and that has Robert Pattinson playing the character, with whom he has garnered praise. “I have not seen it yet. I’ll see,” said the actor. Listen, man, it’s amazing how few movies I see. All the directors I work with, I’ve seen a couple of his movies and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I really like to savor movies and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.”

Nevertheless, Bale spared no praise for the actor from Twilight: “Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We met, talked about it a little bit ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things.”

The Welshman’s performance as Bruce Wayne/Batman left deep impressions on fans, just like Heath Ledger’s Joker in batman the dark knight (although later Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar in 2019 for the same character). Proof of this is a survey carried out by the British Radio Times in 2020, which crowned Bale with the not inconsiderable title of the best Batman in history with 42% of the votes. He was followed by Adam West, the first Batman, with 14% of the votes; and Michael Keaton, who played the character in both of Tim Burton’s films Batman (1989) and batman returns (1992), with 13%. In the end, Val Kilmer and George Clooney remained, who starred in Joel Schumacher’s titles batmanforever (1995) and batman and robin (1997).

Bale comes from participating in the film Ford v Ferrari (2019), where he played the pilot Ken Miles. Previously, he starred Vice (2018), the feature film that delved into the life of former United States Vice President Dick Cheney. Bale brilliantly embodied the politician and earned him a 2019 Oscar nomination for Best Actor, but lost out to Rami Malek and his superb portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, yes, he won the Golden Globe in the same category.

As for his next film, Bale will soon be back as a villain in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder.