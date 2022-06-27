We review some games that have an incredible price, within the framework of the great event of the Valve platform.





Steam Summer Sale 2022 launched on Thursday with huge discounts on a myriad of games and the promotions will run until July 7. Some titles stand out on Valve’s site, while others go unnoticed and get lost among so many variants. We review 7 opportunities that you can not miss for PC.

The 7 great games that can be purchased for less than 100 pesos on Steam

Oddly enough, Steam has a wide range of video games that can be purchased for much less than 100 Argentine pesos and under the Summer Sale event the promotions became even more important. Action, horror, open world, adventures and much more. For all tastes, for all pockets.

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

As war rages across the Northern Kingdoms, you will accept the contract of a lifetime: find the child of prophecy, a living weapon that can alter the world as we know it. This CD PROJEKT RED title released in 2015 is one of the most important in the history of the industry and can be purchased for 96 pesos.





Set in the zombie apocalypse, Left 4 Dead 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Left 4 Dead, the #1 cooperative game of 2008. This cooperative action-horror FPS will take you through the cities, swamps and cemeteries of the Deep South, from Savannah to New Orleans, throughout five extensive campaigns. Its price: 26 pesos.





This is the second video game in the saga, which mixes a puzzle with a first-person shooter. In the single player mode we will meet a new cast of characters, a large number of innovative puzzles and a much larger number of convoluted test rooms. Players will be able to explore never-before-seen areas of Aperture Science Labs and will once again encounter GLaDOS, that computerized and sometimes murderous sidekick who guided them through the original game. He costs 26 pesos.





4. LEGO Star Wars – The Complete Saga

Play through all six Star Wars movies in one video game. With new characters, new levels, new features, and for the first time, the chance to build and fight your way through a fun Star Wars galaxy on PC. It can be bought for 56 pesos.

5. Batman: Arkham City – Game of the Year Edition

It is based on the intense atmosphere of Batman: Arkham Asylum, taking players through the sprawling Arkham City, the new home of all of Gotham City’s thugs, gangsters, and criminal masterminds. With the incredible participation of the most dangerous cast of enemies such as Catwoman, Joker, Riddler, Two-Face, Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze and many more, the game allows users a genuine experience that will make them feel like The Dark Knight. who delivers justice on the streets of Gotham City. Its price: 56 pesos.

Don’t Starve is an unforgiving wilderness survival game packed with science and magic. You play as Wilson, a fearless gentleman scientist who has been trapped by a demon and transported to a mysterious world in the wild. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he is to have any hope of escaping and finding a way home. He enters a strange and uncharted world filled with mysterious creatures, dangers and surprises. He collects resources to craft items and structures that suit your survival style. It has a cost of 32 pesos.





7. Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel, who wakes up in a gloomy castle with barely any memories of his past. In addition to exploring the ghostly trails, you must engage with his haunted memories. The horror not only comes from outside, it also populates his tormented mind. A haunting odyssey into the darkest corners of the human mind awaits. Its price is 34 pesos.





