The 3 most iconic cars of Natalie Portman’s career

The versatile and talented Natalie Portman has an extensive career on the big screen. Today we intend to highlight the cars that shone alongside her. Next, we delve into an adventure of cinema and automotive culture.

June 27, 2022 3:53 p.m.

Born in Jerusalem, Israelthe 1981, Natalie Portman She is one of the actresses who have outlined the cinema of the Hollywood industry in the last 20 years. If we close our eyes, we can remember her debut on the big screen, when she was still a child, in “Lion”.

actress and director, portman It is without a doubt an icon of cinema. Movies like “Star Wars”, “V for Vendetta”, “Black Swan” or “Song to Song” are just a handful of the films that he had to star in. Actually the list of her filmography is extensive, since she started as a child and has been active ever since.

Natalie’s versatility is remarkable. Comedies, dramas, science fiction, biopics: nothing escapes her acting skills. At Tork we are fans of cinema, and even more so when it is mixed with automotive culture. Today we will review the most iconic cars of his career. Several have been left out, it was difficult, we could only choose three.

Join us in this plot of design, speed and the seventh art.

3. Chevrolet C-20, from Lucy in the Sky (2019)

Chevrolet C-20, from Lucy in the Sky.

In 2019, this film directed by Noah Hawley hit the big screen. Natalie Portman stars it with Jon Hamthe plot is based on the life of astronaut Lisa Nowak and the relationship she establishes with another astronaut: William Oefelein.

Lucythe character of portman, guide their adventures together in a beautiful bi-color open box truck. It is specifically about the Chevrolet Silverado C-20factory dated 1975. Natalie’s scenes on the C-20 on dirt roads are simply hypnotic.

2. Cadillac Fleetwood 75, from jackie (2016)

Jackie’s Cadillac Fleetwood 75.

Many movies and biopics had John Kennedybut this is the first film that focuses on the life and work of jackie. Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín and presented at the Venice Film Festivalthis film was highlighted with the award for Best Screenplay.

portmanat the feet of jackie, has a fascinating performance that manages to capture the imprint of the president. For this, of course, she needed a car from the presidential fleet. Stand up, ladies and gentlemen. In Jackie the mythical shines Cadillac Fleetwood 75dated 1963 and with full black bodywork.

1. Jaguar XK, from My Blueberry Nights (2007)

Jaguar XK, from My Blueberry Nights.

Great film of travel, nocturnal environments and loneliness. The Hong Kong director Wong Kar Wai he did hit the nail on the head with this film, whose plot, aesthetics and soundtrack seem to come together to give us a peculiar, distinctive work, “real”.

the character of natalie it’s all a whirlwind. His fiery hair, his pushy attitude, and his not-quite-resolved past perfectly match the streamlined Jaguar that the director staged. Specifically it is about the Jaguar XKconvertible, factory dated in the same year that the tape was filmed: 2007.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Jaguar model? What other car would you add to this list?