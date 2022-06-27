the 13 shortest flash weddings of the stars

Hollywood has always been famous for multiple weddings: just think of the diva Zsa Zsa Gabor, who in 99 years of her life has collected 9 weddings. One of these lasted only 24 hours: but Gabor is not the only one to have experimented the wedding-flash. For many stars the traditional formula “until death do us part” seems to be narrow. The examples of very short unions lasting a few months, or even a few hoursare very many: from Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Espositowho survived as a husband and wife for only 4 months, a Nicolas Cage And Lisa Marie Presleywho filed for divorce after 3 months.

Among the short couples, but in their way more long-lived, there is the one formed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: they stayed together for 15 months, but the legal battle over the outcome of their marriage has been going on for years.

Sometimes, the relationship broke out shortly after the yes even if the engagement had lasted years, despite the back and forth: it is the case of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrustogether for 10 years before getting married, and finally separated 8 months later.

Here you are in our gallery the great passions which, after the ring, lasted a breath of time: all of them the 13 shortest and most famous flash weddings of the stars.

