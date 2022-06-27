The 10 best comedies you can watch on Netflix | FAME

Which are best netflix comedies? It is the question that many ask themselves before the varied and extensive offer of tapes on the famous streaming platform. Particularly noteworthy are films starring Adam Sandler, Cameron DiazWill Smith, Jennifer Aniston, Anne HathawayDrew Barrymore, among others.

In this way, here we propose 10 of the best movies you can’t miss on Netflixfrom the best-known comedies to one that you may have watched years ago and did not remember.

The cast of “They are like children” in a fun scene (Photo: Happy Madison)

10 MUST-SEE COMEDY MOVIES ON NETFLIX

10. “Madness of love in Las Vegas”

The film, starring Cameron Diaz and Ashton Kutcheris a romantic comedy about a couple who meet casually in Las Vegas, where they end up getting married after a night of partying and excesses. The only thing that will unite them will be a millionaire prize that they must share because they are spouses.

9. “If I were 30″

This romantic comedy Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo is a classic of this genre and recently returned to Netflix. The story focuses on Jenna, who makes a birthday wish in the middle of a frustrating celebration: she wants to be 30 years old and successful. What she immediately complies with, but with great consequences: they hate her, she is separated from her family and has lost her greatest friend, Matt, whom she will seek to recover in her new time. .

8. “My girlfriend Polly”

The film stars Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stillerwho give life to a peculiar couple that unites them only the impetus of the character of the second, Reuben Feffer, a risk analyst. Instead, Aniston’s role, Polly Prince, is a spontaneous woman whose life has been taken according to the idea of ​​enjoying the moment. His quotes will get more than one laugh out of you.

7. “American Pie”

It is the film that started the popular comedy saga starring Jason Biggs with the remembered and embarrassing Jim Levenstein, a young man who is obsessed with losing his chastity and only finds himself with a series of peculiar situations of sexual exploration. The tape, risque at times, marked a milestone in the late 90s.

6. “A wife of lies”

Another of the most famous pairs of comedies are those who have done Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. In “A wife of lies”, they bring to life the Dr Danny Maccabee and Katherine Murphywho must pretend to have been ex-husbands to solve a love affair of the former with a young woman with divorced parents who believes in romantic love.

5. “The harsh truth”

the couple of “The Ugly Truth” is made up of Katherine Heigl and Gerard Butler in the roles of Abby and Mike. She is a television producer and he is a comedy presenter who speaks about his “truth” regarding what men look at a woman and vice versa. Their lives will cross when the driver is part of Abby’s newscast. Both will learn a little about each other in their clash of conceptions about sex and love.

4. “Hitch: Seduction Specialist”

This is one of the most successful comedies of Will Smith, who plays Hitch, a professional in helping men in love get the dates of their lives with the couples they are courting. His schematic and almost gridded ideas about love will change when he meets Sara, an entertainment reporter that he saw in a bar.

3. “As if for the first time”

Other of the comedy couples most loved by the public is the one they did Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in “As if for the first time”, a romantic film that has not lost its validity despite almost 20 years since its premiere. He is a marine biologist who falls madly in love with a professor in a cafe. However, when he visits her again, she will have definitely forgotten him, as if she had never seen him before in her life.

2. “Bride Wars”

In this tape, the comedy duo is made up of Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, who play Emma and Liv, respectively, two friends who have known each other since they took their first steps. They consider themselves inseparable and mature. But this will turn into an unprecedented war when they decide to get married on the same date and in the same place.

1. “They are like children”

Finally, this film has established itself as a comedy classic despite having been released 12 years ago. they star it Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider. It is a film about friendship, love, appearances, among other issues that are hidden under a few days of nostalgia after the death of the coach of the team that made up the protagonists at school.