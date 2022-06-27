that’s how old her two 8-year-old sons are

the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ It’s on the verge of caramel. This next July 8 comes to theaters the film starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

Undoubtedly, some exciting days in which the actors have not failed to previous appointments before the big hit: the premieresthose events that so many scandalous looks manage to give us and amaze us with more than one surprise like the one that has taken place in the last of these.

And it is that, although a few days ago the one who gives life to the Marvel’s god of thunder presented the new film in California together with his wife, Elsa PatakyHis parents, Leonie and Craig Hemsworthand his older brother, Lukenow he has done it together with two very special little people.

sydney has become the perfect enclave for the debut of her two young children on the red carpet. Twins Tristan and Sasha8 years old, have posed for the first time in front of the cameras at the premiere of Thor’s fourth solo installment that has taken place in Australia.

the Hollywood star posed with the actress and with the little onesalso accompanied again by the interpreter’s father, his older brother and the latter’s wife, Samantha.





Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth with their family | GTRES



an occasion where Tristan and Sasha they recorded the different styles of those who boast, which were reflected, respectively, in the different lengths of their hair.





Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth with their young children | GTRES



But, in addition, his public appearance has also made us witnesses of how much they have grown. And the truth is that they are very old.





Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth with their children Tristan and Sasha | GTRES



A very special moment in which we do not know where was india, the firstborn of 10 years of the couple

