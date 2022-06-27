Terror gripped the film set of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

First trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” with the introduction of the new characters and a closer look at the powers of Mighty Thor. (Marvel Studios)

The imminent premiere in Latin America of Thor: love and thunder (Thor: Love and Thunder) is generating a lot of expectation and little by little anecdotes that emerged on the film set have been revealed.

The film directed by Taika Waititi is scheduled for release on July 7, and also has Chris Hemsworth in his central role as Thor, with the return of Natalie Portman like Jane and her new Mighty Thor character. The villain this time will be Christian bale, who will play Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. And it seems that he took his role very seriously, since he was the one in charge of sowing terror in his castmates during the filming. All affirm that the interpretation of him is outstanding.

Christian Bale has been highly praised for his role as a villain in the new film “Thor: Love and Thunder.” (Marvel Studios)

In an interview given by members of the MCU (Cinematic Universe of Marvel) To the place TheDirect, certain facts about the fearsome Gorr and his actor were revealed. he was the same Hemsworth who commented: “The rest of us were in our world of improv, comedy, and fun, and then he would walk onto the set and we would all look at each other and say, ‘Oh my God! This is really intense. This is really scary’ ”.

For this role, balewho knew how to offer us one of the best representations of the superhero of DC, Batman completely shaved his head to simulate his character. Tessa Thompsoncastmate in Thor: love and thunder referred to the composition of Christian and commented on it in the interview with TheDirect: “Bale took this really cool line, because he needed to be scary, but he also needed to work in the context of our colourful, snappy, irreverent world.”

Thor returns to wield his hammer in the fourth installment of the saga. (Marvel Studios)

Early reviews after the world premiere on June 23 praised the work of bale. since post The Insider They stated that the character played by the actor is “phenomenal menacing” and “ one of the creepiest Marvel villains we’ve ever seen on screen.”

“We needed to go one step further from Hela (who was the villain in the previous Thor film and was played by the Australian actress Cate Blanchett) and find a villain that was even more imposing, and we found him in Gorr, played by the remarkable Christian Bale.” Taika Waititi in a statement issued by Disney and added that: “Thor: love and thunder it looks like Thor: Ragnarök in terms of tone and style, but we wanted to double down on how vibrant and crazy the worlds and situations are that we put the protagonist in.”

