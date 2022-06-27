Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez: mutual support on TikTok and other moments as true best friends

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

THEY MET DURING A DOUBLE DATE WITH JONAS BROTHERS AND SELENA SAID THEIR FRIENDSHIP WAS THE BEST THING DRAWN FROM THOSE RELATIONSHIPS

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“FOR LIFE” SINCE 2008

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAYLOR WAS PROTECTIVE AGAINST SELENA AND SHOWS WITHOUT RETENTION FOR JUSTIN BIEBER, LIKE ANY BFF WHO DOESN’T LIKE YOUR EX

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

SELENA’S EXPRESSION INSTEADS LONG SAYS ABOUT WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT KANYE AND IN PARTICULAR OF THE FAMOUS INTERRUPTION ON STAGE DURING THE TAYLOR AWARDS GIVING

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAYLOR DEFINES SELENA “THE YOUNGEST SISTER HE NEVER HAD”

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

SELENA DEFINES TAYLOR “MY DATE” REMINDING US THAT FRIENDSHIP IS A FULL-EFFECTIVE FORM OF LOVE!

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAYLOR WAS CLOSE TO SELENA IN MOMENTS OF DEFEAT, EMPATHICALLY FEELING HER SAME EMOTIONS

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAYLOR AND HER MOTHER CRYED IN PRIDE LISTENING LOSE YOU TO LOVE ME OF SELENA

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

HANDS TO MYSELF: ICONIC DUET WITH EXCEPTIONAL GUEST!

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

SELENA IMITATES TAYLOR TO PERFECTION!

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

ONE OF THE COMMON PASSIONS? THE FOOD! EATING JUNK FOOD TOGETHER IS ONE OF THEIR FAVORITE PAST TIMES

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

THEY ARE VIDEO CALLED TO SHOW WHAT THEY HAVE PREPARED FOR LUNCH

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

TAYLOR CONSIDERS SELENA “SCARLY INTELLIGENT”

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

HAVING FUN

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

THE TYPICAL GLIMPSE OF UNDERSTANDING OF THE BEST FRIENDS WHO ARE THINKING THE SAME THING AT THE SAME TIME IS WORTH MORE THAN A THOUSAND WORDS