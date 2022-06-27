Sylvester Stallone invites you to break the Guinness record in a massive boxing class in CDMX

The mexico city government is organizing a massive boxing class in the zocalo, with the purpose of breaking a guinness record, and One of the surprises was that Sylvester Stallone himself, remembered for his performance in the famous ‘Rocky’ movie saga, invited the public to be part of this event.

It was through a video published on the social networks of the Sports Institute of Mexico City that it became known that this class will be held next Saturday June 18 in the capital’s main squareand the Hollywood actor invited all his fans to join.

“The Massive Boxing Class will be historic! We Mexicans have boxing in our DNA and this 18th we are going to break the Guinness Record! @TheSlyStallone invites you to participate this June 18 in the Zócalo of Mexico City”, tells us the message of the publication.

“I want to tell my Mexican friends that there will be a special event: the biggest boxing class in the world. Let’s go for a world record!”, Stallone expressed in the shared material.

Will Sylvester Stallone participate?

Despite The actor made the cordial invitation to his fans, the truth is that he will not be present in this class. What has been confirmed is that it can be accessed for free and that people over 14 years of age can participate. It should be noted that they will seek to break the record that, in 2017, Floyd Mayweather Jr. imposed during a class in Russia, which was attended by 3,330 people.

Mexicans get ready

Secondly, the Sports Institute has shared some images of how the people of the capital are preparing for this event, because they have been taking additional classes in different places, such as the Monument to the Revolution. “Great rehearsal heading to the Massive Boxing Class! This is how we prepare to break the Guinness Record”, indicated a post.

“Boxers from Mexico and from all over the world are going to support us with their examplebecause they are going to show us each of the combinations of exercises, where they will highlight their most memorable movements and blows, which made them legends of world boxing. The ‘Massive Boxing Class’ will be spectacular and great, you will see”, announced Javier Hidalgo Ponce, director of the agency.