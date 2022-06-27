“Surface”: this is the trailer for the new Apple TV+ series

“Surface” tells the story of Sophie, who loses her memories after an accident. Photo: Courtesy: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ on Monday unveiled the trailer for “Surface,” an eight-episode psychological thriller from creator Veronica West (“High Fidelity”), set to premiere globally with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29, 2022 on the platform. followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Set in high society in San Francisco, “Surface,” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) who is also an executive producer, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury and has left with extreme memory loss, believed to be the result of a suicide attempt.

As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is being told is the truth she has lived.

Surface — Official Trailer | AppleTV+

Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this psychological thriller begs the question: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets?

“Surface” is a story of self-discovery that contemplates if the human being is preprogrammed to become who he is, or if he chooses his own identity.

The cast starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Stephan James (“If the Colony Could Talk”), Ari Graynor (“I’m Dying Up Here”), the Academy Award nominees Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets and Lies”), François Arnaud (“I Killed My Mother”) and Millie Brady (“Pride, Prejudice and Zombies”).

“Surface” is an Apple TV+ production from Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as an executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are executive producers on behalf of Hello Sunshine.

Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”) directed four episodes of the series, including the pilot, and serves as executive producer.