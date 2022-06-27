Students win national Tec contest with mental health project

Andrea de la Cuesta, Aranza Domínguez, Diana Deantes, Miralda Coubertt and Alexa Alcocer, students of PrepaTec campus Tampico they won the National Meeting of Leaders with a Human Sense with the development of a kits that seeks to support the mental health of children and young people.

The kit, called FOCUS ON, aims to achieve The correct one self-regulation and management of the different emotions of the children and youths through cards interactive.

“The Health mental are important like physical health, if we don’t feel good emotionally, it can even incapacitate us”, comments the director of PrepaTec campus Tampico.

The proposal was recognized as the better project of the region center-south in the National Meeting of Leaders with a Human Sense.

In the PrepaTec, annually In this Meeting, the top projects carried out in the field of Leadership for development Socialof the 35 high schools.

The approach is the creation of one business Type B; which are those that meet the highest standards in terms of performance Social Y environmental, transparency Y responsibility business.

FOCUS ON for managing emotions

Focus On is a kit containing cards based on the methodology RULER, system that is implemented in PrepaTec and about it Ana Leticia Szymanskidirector of PrepaTec campus Tampico explained that:

“The RULER method is a methodology for him developing of the skills socioemotional in studentsdeveloped by the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and by Dr. Marc Brackett”.

The students based their initiative on this tool in whose kit they incorporated cards with tips for the correct self-regulation and control of emotions What can the population experience? young man Mexican.

“All we agree that due to the lockdown, our Health mental had been affected and that is why we decided do something about this area specific”, comments one of the creators.

Additional to the cardsthe kit has elements for complement the function of these, as essences aromatic and different toys anti-stress.

Diana Deantes commented that the idea arose from his own need to have something that help to to identify your emotions and know how cope with them.

Aranza Domínguez added that she considers this project to be of the utmost importance and referred:

“ANDat schools not much is said about Health mental and as a result of COVID-19 pandemic problems arose from depression Y anxiety especially in children and young people”.

“All we agree that due to the lockdown, our Health mental had been affected and that is why we decided do something about this area specific”, completed Deantes.

The students shared that was all a challenge achieve this kit. The consensus and teamwork was complexBesides the research in-depth about mental health.

“The team based the contents of their kit on the strategies effective for the management emotional”, explained the Director of Prepa Tec campus Tampico.

Professor Szymanski said that FOCUS ON is a project with potential Y vision for a type B company and quoted:

“It is a kit to have in your room, in a classroom, in a room for relaxation either introspection” .

FOCUS ON integrates tools necessary for the recognition, understandinglabeling and regulation of emotions of children and young people.

Project with social meaning

The kits was featured in the National Meeting of Leaders with a Human Sense, where are presented top subject projects “Leadership for Social Development”, of the 35 High Schools Tec.

In Tampico, Of the 21 projects and 113 students who participated, FOCUS ON won the pass for the National Meeting which took place in February 2022 in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Of a total of 1,479 projects and 8,218 students involved, the jury and the votes of the public recognized the 5 best national projects, Tampico obtained the best project in the Central South region.

above the acknowledgments won, the director of PrepaTec Tampico pointed out that the relevance of this project is in the solution to problematic which addresses:

“The Health mental are important like physical health, if we don’t feel good emotionally, it can even incapacitate us.”

“Bring to the reality these projects is not easy; to create Business that solve social and environmental problems is a way of generating an impact positivewhich is what we seek as an institution”, Szymanski stated.

The students plan continue working on the project for a future sell it on a scale and be able to help the children and young people of the country..

