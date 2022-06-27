Specialist solves the strangest doubts of consumers

A chemical engineer is dedicated to solving the strangest doubts of consumers.

a chemical engineera specialist in the scientific analysis of products and food, has gone viral for solving the strangest doubts of consumers.

Probably many of these doubts would never have been resolved, or even occurred, if this content had not reached your profile.

The user has gained quite a bit of popularity among Internet users because the nutritional content with a scientific approach is something that is rarely found among Spanish-speaking creators.

Food industry and the Mexican consumer

Some of the most important companies in the food industry have dominated the market and have managed to overcome threats from institutions such as the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROPHECY).

In order to protect consumer health, in recent years it has replaced the front label known as Daily Food Guidelines (GDA) for the new front labeling on food and non-alcoholic beverage packaging. This as a warning that certain products could cause consumers health problems.

On the other hand, for Mexico, the consumer is one of the key points for economic stability. Although there are difficulties, such as the inflation and the slowdown in growth, consumption stands out as the main lifeline.

He is considered like “the bright spot” of the country’s economy, according to an extensive report by the Reuters agency. It also highlights that the spending of Mexicans increased as Mexicans living abroad sent a record 12.5 billion in remittances home during the first quarter. Likewise, tourism recovered and pandemic restrictions and infections eased, while the labor market remained strong.

Likewise, Fitch Ratingsrecently pointed out that consumption is one of the greatest strengths of the Mexican economy.

“Consumption has reached pre-pandemic levelsbenefiting from the relaxation of mobility restrictions, the improvement of the labor market and relatively strong remittances”, he commented in a study.

For all this, various creators have chosen to make their content around the nutritional section. What is sought in many cases is to make people aware of what they are consuming.

Specialist solves the strangest doubts of consumers

Through his TikTok account, the well-known content creator Rafa Carbajal has shared different videos in which he seeks to solve the strangest doubts of his community.

Among these we find, if eating dog food is harmful, if eating fruit labels can affect us or even if it is true that tea bags leave harmful plastic residue.

The chemical engineer constantly responds to these doubts through duets of other famous influencers, such as “Paco Web”, “Let’s put it to the test” and “Chingu Amiga”.

On multiple occasions, these types of doubts are resolved without any problem from a scientific analysis that breaks down in the few seconds that the video offers.

These are some of the videos shared by the user:

