Something to remember turns 20: this is how Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan have changed and this is how their careers have been

Two decades have passed since the filming of this romantic comedy, but the careers of its two protagonists have diverged

Hollywood

Changes Meg Ryan: From Fake Orgasms To Ruin

There are certain books, movies or songs that are recorded in our memory and in the collective imagination for decades. A good example of this is the film Something to remember, whose filming is now completed 20 years Younger audiences may not remember it, but the plot of this movie starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan put one of the top love stories from Hollywood.

Roughly, a widowed man finds happiness again hand in hand with an engaged woman. She becomes obsessed with meeting him after hearing a radio show where his son tells his story. All the perfect ingredients to hook the viewer. And what better time than this anniversary to reflect on how both the actor and the actress have changed.

With 65 years old behind his back, Tom Hanks is still active but combining the interpretation with production. The actor was catapulted out of his role in Something to remember, since the year after shooting it I won the Oscar for Best Actor twice in a row, 1993 and 1994, for his participation in philadelphia Y Forrest Gump. Their talent It has not gone unnoticed by the big industry, which has recognized him with other awards: seven Emmy Awards, four Golden Globes (plus a Cecil B. DeMille Award) and two SAG Awards. His last cinematographic adventure has been Elvis and is pending brand new Pinocchio.

On the personal front, Tom Hanks is married to Rita Wilson, who curiously also appears in the cast of the film, although they were already husband and wife at the time of filming. The marriage has borne fruit four children who are already adults.

It has been very different the evolution of meg ryan since the premiere. The one known as America’s girlfriend She was one of the best valued actresses in the movie mecca during the decade from the 90s His good work since the 80s, in films like When Harry met Sally and continuing with the role of Annie Reed in Something to rememberit was worth it the applause of the critics, who nominated her for the Golden Globes in 1994, but with no luck. keep doing romantic comedies. However, for the last five years she has been more focused on her role as director, after seeing how his participation in a psychological and erotic thriller called raw meatbrought him a good cataract of criticism for the explicitness of some of his scenes.

In the most private plot, he placed himself in the center of the target by having an affair with Russell Crowe, what did it mean the end of her marriage to Dennis Quaid, with whom he had a son, who currently occupies most of his time.