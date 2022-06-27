So it was that Taika Waititi managed to convince Natalie Portman to return to the Thor saga

In less than a month Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters. The film not only marks the return of the God of Thunder to the big screen since Avengers: Endgamebut will bring back the character from Jane Fosterinterpreted by Natalie Portman.

The return of the actress is something that began to excite fans since it was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. It must be remembered that the character of Jane Foster made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the first solo installment of Thor in 2011. He then brought the character back to life in 2013 in Thor, a dark world. However, his absence Thor: Ragnarök was notorious and many began to wonder what had happened to the character. According to what she learned at the time, the actress was not happy when Marvel decided to kick director Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) out of A dark world, giving way to Kenneth Branagh to direct. That would have been one of the reasons that motivated Portman to want to move away from the MCU.

Natalie Portman with Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World

It was then that the multifaceted Taika Waititiwho lmanaged to convince the Oscar winner to return to the franchise led by Chris Hemsworth. It should be remembered that the director also made his debut in the saga with Ragnarok, earning wide praise for the revitalization and humor he brought to the character and the story.

Thus, was that Marvel Studios He decided to turn to Waititi once again, this time to entrust him with the direction of the fourth installment. In a recent interview with the site Fandango All Accessthe direct explained what it was that made Portman willing to return.

The New Zealand director Know what Thor: Ragnarök marked a before and after in the history of the God of Thunder. That’s why being able to count on all of Thor’s characters was imperative to progressing the character’s story.

Jane will adopt the mantle of heroine in the new installment of Thor

“I went to her house and she gave me a glass of water… I think what we did with Ragnarok made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian Bale, who really saw that and said, ‘I want to do something fun. “And he came here, he wanted to be a part of this,” he explained. Waititi, hinting that his vision not only pleased the fans of the character, but also other actors interested in having a role in the franchise.

“And Natalie too and…I think she just wanted to make sure that…I don’t even know how to say it, but…her character in those early movies, she’s probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these movies…I had to talk.” with her about the fact that she wanted to change that character, just like we had changed the character of Thor for Ragnarok and give her a little more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie is such a fun person,” the director noted, explaining that that way he managed to convince herpromising that her character would have much more participation and would not be just the scientific girl that Thor had a crush on.

Waititi’s comments are not misguided. In the first two Thor movies, the character of Jane has a very minor and limited arc. Especially if you think that she was played by portmanthat came from winning an Oscar for Best Actress for his role in black swan.

Luckily, the new installment of Thor: Love and Thunder It seems to have more substance and history so that the actress can show her more playful and adventurous side. As revealed in the film’s trailers, Jane will do much more than return as Thor’s mere love interest, but for the first time she will be seen wielding Mjolnir, becoming a new version of the hero, known as mighty thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next July 7th.

