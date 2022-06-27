Shakira and Amber Heard, two sides of the same coin: the story that machismo makes about women

The actress’s lawyer says that upon learning of the popular jury’s verdict (that there had been defamation), Heard lamented the impact that this would have on women survivors of gender violence. And so she also did it in a statement that she would then share herself on social networks. As it is, that is the only thing on which Heard and Depp’s many defenders agree: in the message of lack of protection that reaches women. The seconds, of course, as a warning. From feminist activism it is believed that this case could discourage women who consider denouncing their aggressors for fear of not being believed and being humiliated, also sued for defamation.

But the matter has given for more. The same fans who managed to make the hashtags #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on Twitter made it clear that their misogyny has no limits: they did not hesitate to attack Lily Rose Depp, his daughter, for not expressing himself about the trial. “You publish your boobs more than your father”, commented a user, who did not skimp on sexism or to address the eldest daughter of his icon of the resistance of the old (or not so old) masculinity.

The other media protagonist of these last weeks is Shakira After the announcement of their separation from Gerard Piqué. If in the press Heard embodies the narrative of the bad and perverse woman who wants to destroy the man, the singer is located in the antipodes of her: around her has been generated a story that victimizes her, with rumors of the infidelities she tolerated, of the times they left him and that she asked him to come back, or how sunk she was when she saw that her career is not what it was (with 30 years of success behind him…). To make matters worse, after it emerged that he had visited a hospital, it was reported that he had suffered an anxiety attack when it was his father who was admitted.

Is asymmetry in the way a breakup impacts a heterosexual couplein which suffering and abandonment are condensed on the feminine side, is reminiscent of another episode in our popular culture: Chenoa Y David Bisbal. Proof of the survival of these ideas was given, precisely, in these weeks, when the press presented the singer’s wedding as a triumph, as the goal that restored her dignity as a woman after her breakup and the tracksuit episode Gray. In the same line, Rosa Oluchacouple of Santi Millanraised his voice these days against that automatic, unjustified and excessive compassionate gaze towards women (and incidentally exposed the monogamous culture that does not attend to other ways of relating in an affective sexual way).