Sexiest of Them All: Chris Hemsworth Says Showing Off His Bare Butt in Thor Was a ‘Dream’ Come True

everybody knows that Thor he has a powerful hammer. But in Thor: Love and Thunder , Chris Hemsworth Bares it all to show off another asset: her bare butt.

“It was 10 years in the making, that scene, kind of a dream of mine”Hemsworth told Variety at the premiere of Thor: love and thunder Thursday in Hollywood.

