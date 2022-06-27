Sexiest of Them All: Chris Hemsworth Says Showing Off His Bare Butt in Thor Was a ‘Dream’ Come True

everybody knows that Thor he has a powerful hammer. But in Thor: Love and Thunder , Chris Hemsworth Bares it all to show off another asset: her bare butt.

“It was 10 years in the making, that scene, kind of a dream of mine”Hemsworth told Variety at the premiere of Thor: love and thunder Thursday in Hollywood.

“The first time I played Thor, I took my shirt off and thought, ‘You know what’s going to sugarcoat this…a decade from now, it’ll all work out.”

Though it’s still unclear what to expect a decade from now, there’s a lot to learn from the fourth Thor movie, directed by Taika Waititi.

When asked how the revealing moment came about, Waititi said it was important to him to highlight Hemsworth’s physique.

“I feel like we’ve all talked about it”Waititi told Variety. “We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we have to show this body.'”.

“It was all like, Chris works so hard you have to show it. Don’t cover him up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”. Waititi continued.

For Hemsworth’s part, it wasn’t the first time he had to show it all on screen.

But at the end of the day, he couldn’t be too surprised by what he saw.

“I had that in Rush many years ago,” Hemsworth said. “In a Marvel movie, it was a really big screen, it was a really big pair of buttocks, and, I don’t know, I’ve seen it before.”

The actor also revealed that it was “intimidating” to see Natalie Portman What mighty thor for the first time.

“A little stab at the ego, but I got over it quickly”said. “And I was in awe of everything he had done.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in Australian cinemas on Thursday, July 7.