Serie A betting: Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still at Manchester United. But Roma believes in it, the Portuguese in the Giallorossi at 5.00 on Sisal

The name is enough, despite the fact that the identity card reached 37 last February. Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the (few) players capable of winning games on his own, especially when placed in the right context. The Portuguese certainly expected more from his return to Manchester United last summer but, despite the personal disappointment, that of the Red Devils remains the most likely destination for the immediate future of CR7 not only for the contract expiring in 2023. The Sisal expertsin fact, they see a confirmation with the United shirt, which will have Ten Hag as the new coach, at 1.75.

However, there are those who daydream in this summer of transfer market. And they are the fans of the Rome who imagine the Portuguese exulting with open arms under the Curva Sud. The Portuguese colony in Trigoria, Mourinho, Tiago Pinto, Rui Patricio could push the Lusitanian phenomenon towards the capital to seek yet another career challenge. Cristiano Ronaldo, the new idol of the Giallorossi Olimpico, is played at 5.00.

The Portuguese striker, however, would also be tempted by the adventure in Bundesliga, the only one of the four top European championships with which he has not but compared. The Bayern Monaco, now destined to lose Lewandowski, he would be happy to welcome Ronaldo into his ranks, a hypothesis offered at 6.00. Same share for the Chelsea who, after Lukaku’s departure, would like another top player in attack. And who more than Cristiano Ronaldo could ignite the fantasies of the Blues?

For those who love stories with a happy ending, the background is also looming Sporting Lisbon, the team in which CR7 made his debut and where he took off for his extraordinary career 19 years ago. Returning to the green-and-white jersey would close a circle for the Funchal striker and would pay the stake 9 times.