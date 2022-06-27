Selena Gomez: the star who changed to try to be better

With the same name as one of the first Latinas to succeed in the United States, Selena Gómez appeared on the screen young, very young, only 10 years old, and grew up along with her viewers. But for the Los Angeles artist, the daughter of a Mexican worker and a former actress, she was like almost all the teen idols in the Disney House: growing up, they were required to sexualize themselves in order to remain relevant. The pressures of fame, the constant visibility and the demands on her physique became a problem for Selena Gómez, who almost exploded.

In fact, the 2010-2020 decade was a constant swing for the singer: she suffered panic attacks, had to undergo surgery due to the lupus she suffers, she got off social networks, despite the fact that she owned one of the images with the greatest impact in the history of Instagram… The stages cost her, she did not release an album for 5 years, between 2015 and 2020, and she began to work more sporadically: it was both necessary for her, and a strategy. A way of taking care of herself, and a way of being more careful with the roles she chose: she worked with Woody Allen and Jim Jarmusch, she produced series around topics that interest her, like “13 Reasons Why”. On that path of change she came across “Only Murders in the Building”.

The acclaimed comedy-mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Gomez is an atypical role in the actress’s filmography: a somewhat ridiculous mystery comedy about a trio of neighborhood fans of true crime podcasts. ” who decide to produce their own by investigating a homicide in their building, which returns to the Star+ platform tomorrow with its second season.

The new installment follows after the final hook with which it ended last season, after the bloody death of the tyrannical Bunny Folger, the president of the consortium of the Arconia building in New York: after Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) become a sensation in the small but committed true crime podcast community, unraveling a neighbor’s murder that police had mistakenly labeled a suicide, the trio find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. and is suspected of the crime of Bunny. Now they must work to unmask the true perpetrator to save themselves…

Co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman (the author of “Grace & Frankie”), the series conquered viewers and critics in August 2021 for its fun proposal that works as a humorous mystery plot, but also on the metadiscursive level as a comment on the rage that happens in the United States the documentary genre on true crimes in the category of podcasts. And that was also crowned by the chemistry of the leading trio: Gómez even won a People’s Choice Award for her role in the series.

OTHER PROJECTS

And it is just one of the different proposals headed by Gómez, who also premiered last year on HBO Max “Selena + CHEF”, a cooking show that features a guest chef from a different country in each episode.

It is another Selena, a Selena more interested in quality projects than in appearing on screen and cashing a check. In fact, she is increasingly devoted to production, and is the producer of the two series mentioned.

It is not a question, then, of working less, but of working well: and the meaning of that well-being has been discovered over time, and after several extreme experiences. The American artist revealed that during her childhood she suffered discrimination for being Latina and that once she left Disney she felt pressure to “show more skin” than she felt comfortable with, when she released her album “Revival” in 2015, an experience that she had already lived before. She took 5 years to release a record again.

“I actually did an album cover and felt really embarrassed after doing it. I had to get over those feelings because I realized it was related to something deeper. And it was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy I made, but I think I’ve done the best I can, at least trying to be myself,” she said.

“I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to appear more adult on my album, ‘Revival’. I felt the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was that person.”

Now, though, Selena feels like she has a lot more control over her own career and herself. The singer is determined not to let people dictate what she should do to develop her career: “I have total control of my life and everything I do, what’s out there, everything.”

Being in control meant abandoning social networks four years ago, as revealed this year. The networks, of course, were a terrain where his body was usually commented on. “My weight fluctuates depending on my medications. That happens to everyone,” said Gómez, who has been open about her battle against lupus, a disease that forced her to receive a kidney transplant and undergo a second surgery to treat secondary complications.

Leaving the networks, he said, “completely changed my life. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she added.

THE NEW SELENA

These experiences led her to name her latest album “Rare”, which means both “rare” and “valuable”. “I had always wanted (to use) ‘Rare’”, indicated the artist who associates the term as the word closest to her “identity” and who she wants to be. “I want to show people that it’s okay to be diverse and different, or going through something different. I wanted it to feel like everyone is included,” she added.

Well-being then comes from not exposing yourself so much, from not exposing yourself to criticism about your body and sexualization as a condition of stardom; also for leading projects that she is passionate about: for example, she fervently militates for inclusion in the world, based on two experiences that marked her when she was very young. “She passed with my dad (Ricardo Gómez) in Texas. People used a derogatory term against him and I remember him telling me ‘don’t do anything, ignore it,’ ” she recounted.

Selena Gomez premieres tomorrow the second season of “Only murders in the building”

The experience was so strong that it prompted her to produce “Living Undocumented”, a documentary for Netflix that tells stories about undocumented immigrants, which she lists as “the greatest pride” she has in her career. She also warns that this situation has stimulated her to talk about mental health issues – she revealed in full quarantine that she is bipolar – and about how the “sexualization” of public figures has affected her.

Activist for a better life, Selena Gómez even recently launched an app, “Wondermind”, to help all those who seek solutions for their mental health problems, a platform that will connect all users to create a “community” where you can talk openly about the most intimate issues.

“Talking about your traumas and exposing your deepest feelings can be terrifying, but it helps to feel less lonely,” said Gómez about her latest project: she herself confessed to having fallen into a kind of depression at various times in her career.