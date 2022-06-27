Scandal in the United States due to a pitched battle in a baseball game: the incorrect throw to the body that sparked the conflict

A pitch to the batter’s hip unleashed chaos

An unexpected fight between the Seattle Mariners Y Los Angeles Angels on the MLB It broke out last Sunday in Anaheim due to unsportsmanlike conduct by one of the protagonists. In this case, the conflict did not remain in a simple tumult of jostling since there was a lot of fist bumps thrown and a lot of drama which meant an extensive pause in the middle of the game. Eventually, the referees made the decision that changed the course of the duel: there were eight expulsions for six players and the two coaches.

It all started on Saturday night actually when a pitch went close to Mike Trout’s head in the cap in the ninth inning. The Angels star was not at all happy about the situation and made it clear after the game. “If you can’t shoot inside, don’t shoot outside,” he declared, clearly angry. And he added: “If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs. Don’t hit me on the head. I don’t know if that’s the intention, but… anything but the head, that’s not done “.

It is a common and reasonable saying among players that you have to aim the projectile away from the head when thrown at more than 140 kilometers per hour. Mariners pitcher Erik Swanson, argued that the launch escaped him and that it was all accidental. Anyway, the problem carried over to the next game on Sunday. Angels starter Andrew Wantzhit the batter with the ball in the kidney area Julio Rodriguez in the first inning.

The teams met on the field of play (Photo: USA Today)

A few time later, Wantz again hit his attempt at Jesse Winker. It seemed that the Seattle player had minimized the altercation until someone from the Angels’ bench caught his attention and with one sentence the fight exploded. Automatically the teams faced each other in front of the substitutes area of ​​​​the locals and several ended up on the ground. After a few seconds of pause, the conflict was activated once again with more blows and problems in sight of all those present.

As the referees tried to calm things down, another Angels player, Raisel IglesiasHe decided throw a container of sunflower seeds into the field and things started again for a few brief seconds. The judges of the controversial match met to decide the suspensions as there were several players who could be seen notably throwing multiple pineapples in that altercation.

When the dust settled, umpires ejected Nevin, Winker, Crawford, Rodriguez, Iglesias, Wantz, Angels reliever Ryan Tepera and Mariners manager Scott Servais. This was the eighth game in the last 11 days between the two teams. The Californians won four of five games last week, but the Mariners took the first three games of this series.

KEEP READING:

Ecclestone explained why he had a gun in his luggage when he was arrested in Brazil: “I was playing with it at home”

The chilling fall of Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP in Assen, the Cathedral of Motorcycling

The new economic empire of the NBA: the formula of the champion Golden State Warriors, the team that spends the most and collects the most