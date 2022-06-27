Ryan Gosling as Ken is just like Ellen Degeneres and you didn’t realize

Photo credit: Producer

Since the first image of Ryan Gosling as the beefy Ken from Barbie has become the center of all comments. The actor will be the protagonist, along with Margot Robbie, of the film inspired by the life of the doll that we can see next summer. Meanwhile, many have made jokes about his ‘look of him’, even comparing him to Pablo Flintstone because of his blonde hair. It’s amazing that a single photo can give so much play, but thanks to the ideas of the fans we are having a great time. We do not know if it will become one of the best movies in history, but it has managed to monopolize the conversations in the last hours.

If you cried with laughter at the Ryan Gosling as Ken memes, now we promise you new laughs when you discover that he could be the twin brother of a well-known American presenter. You guess? Yes, Ellen Degeneres. A Twitter user commented on it and the truth is that she has hit the nail on the head with the resemblance.

Photo credit: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment – Getty Images

“Margot Robbie and Ellen DeGeneres in Barbie,” reads another. Thus we find in the social network of the blue bird a lot of comments about this new clone that has come out to the interpreter. The key is in the hairstyle, in the tone of the hair and perhaps in the fact that both have similar features. Be that as it may, this reasonable resemblance has made our day. Ryan Gosling is one of the most handsome celebrities, but many have failed to find him attractive in this new role.