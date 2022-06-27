Rome market, Cristiano Ronaldo appears between suggestion and dream – Sport – Football

Rome, June 26, 2022 – On the one hand, the dream, the great market hit that would change all the cards on the table. On the other hand, the concern of the young star for the end of an adventure that would leave everyone with a bad taste in their mouth. In home Rome there are two conflicting feelings for the news arrived in this hot summer of the transfer market, characterized by the constant Jose Mourinho and from his never banal decisions, even when the situation becomes difficult.

Rome, agreement with Frattesi. Negotiation with Sassuolo

The Cristiano Ronaldo dream

There is nothing certain, except the fact that the Portuguese wants to leave the Manchester United. The disappointing results of the last year and the change on the bench made us reflect Cristiano Ronaldo which already seems to be looking for a new accommodation. After the denied rumors about a possible landing at Bayern Monacor here comes the Rome of his compatriot Jose Mourinho, someone who has always known what to do with champions. The Giallorossi square is waiting for the ninety hit of the Special One, but for the moment CR7 remains only a suggestion, fueled by the mysterious presentation to be held on June 29 at Olympic Stadium. Among the many factors that row against the Rome there is also the willingness of the Portuguese to play again in Champions League.

Zaniolo, what’s going on?

The feelings regarding the future of Nicolò Zaniolo. The player continues to train even on vacation waiting to show up in shape for the retreat appointment together with the whole team, even if the company has openly put it up for sale by setting the price of its tag. The renewal of the contract is still far away and perhaps he will talk about it again after the summer, if in the meantime he does not come forward some club with very serious intentions. Milan And Juventus remain at the window to know all the developments of the matter, while it is very difficult that Zaniolo will accept a transfer abroad.

