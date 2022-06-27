Robert Downey Jr, from hero in Iron Man to villain in The Sympathizer, Park Chan-wook’s series for HBO

Archive – 23 January 2020, England, London: American actor Robert Downey, Jr. looks on during the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, which will be aired on BBC One at the 24th of January. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/dpa – Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/dpa – File

MADRID, July 16. (CultureLeisure) –

Robert Downey Jr.the actor who for more than a decade has given life to Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universewill be the great star of The Sympathizerthe adaptation of Thanh Nguyen’s novel that he will direct Park Chan-wook.

According to Deadline, the director of old boy, I am a cyborg o La doncella will turn the novel into a television series in a project that will Downey Jr.’s return to the small screen after being one of the most remembered characters of Ally McBealthe judicial dramedy starring Callista Flockhart in the late nineties.

With plots typical of spy thrillers, and large doses of satire and scathing criticism, the adaptation of The Sympathizera novel published by the Vietnamese-American novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen in 2015 with which he won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, will provide the opportunity for Robert Downey Jr. to bring several characters to life. And it is that the actor will interpret the different antagonists with whom the protagonist finds himself, a North Vietnamese spy exiled in the USthroughout the series.

This will be the second series of Park Chan-wookwhich is currently in the middle of filming the drama Decision to Leave, after the premiere of The girl with the drum in 2018.