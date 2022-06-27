Rematch rumor: Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor open negotiations to fight again

Mayweather took the fight by TKO at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two months after the fifth anniversary of the call The Money FightEverything seems to indicate that Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor They could meet again soon.

In accordance with Fight Hypethe representatives of Mayweather Jr. and McGregor Negotiations have already begun to carry out this rematch inside the ring.

Fighters Mahazine reported that ‘Notorious’ is in focus, “Full on boxing training”while talks continue for the sequel to this fight.

It is worth remembering that ‘Money’ took the fight by technical knockout (10th round) in eThe T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In this way, he closed his boxing career with a 50-0 record.

Money Fight I Details

Back then, the World Boxing Council (WBC) delivered the Money Belt, a belt made exclusively for the winner It was made of alligator skin, weighed 1.5 kilograms and had 24-karat gold. In addition, it consisted of 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires and 300 emeralds

Personalities like LeBron James, Elon Musk; Angelina Jolie, Mark Wahlberg, Denzel Washington, Michael Bay, Charlize Theron, LL Cool J, Jamie Foxx; Avicii, Rick Ross, Drake, Diddy, Adam Levine, and Demi Lovato, who sang the anthem of the United StatesThey were part of the evening.

multimillion dollar figures

For this contest were generated over $100 million at the box office. The price of the tickets ranged from $3,000 dollars the cheapest and more than $100,000 the most expensiveexceeding the average price of a ticket for the 2015 Mayweather-Pacquiao ($4,456).

The American boxer secured a check for $100 million dollars. The Irish fighter, meanwhile, entered $30 million dollars under the same conceptan amount he had never reached in the UFC (his record purse in the octagon was $3 million dollars).

