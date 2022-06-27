Recognizes the SSM to the graduates of Medicine of the Uvaq

MORELIA, Mich., June 27, 2022.- As part of the coordinated work carried out by the Ministry of Health of Michoacán (SSM) with educational institutions, to train professionals in the areas of health, the Secretary of Health, Elías Ibarra Torres and the rector José Antonio Herrera Jiménez, led the delivery of intern letters, of the 130 graduates of the School of Medicine of the Vasco de Quiroga University (Uvaq).

In a press release it was reported that in the presence of the director of the School of Medicine, Jesús Salgado Hernández, the head of the Ministry of Health, recognized Uvaq for being a trainer of public health professionals, as well as the graduates for their vocation to serve, support and save lives, and invited them to do their internship, service and specialty.

Likewise, he reiterated the support of the State Government, which has kept the clinical fields open since 2017, so that the graduates can carry out their social service, for the broad academic recognition with which they culminate their career, in favor of the Michoacans. .

For his part, Antonio Herrera, thanked the Government of Michoacán through the SSM, for “being a friend of Uvaq, and for speeding up the procedures to accredit qualified doctors and for them to carry out their internships and clinical practices.”