‘RADIO PENSIERI’, BALZANI: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Roma” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

The opinions of journalists, former footballers on Roma

That of Roman radios it is a phenomenon that has no equal in the rest of Italy. A plurality from stations which serve as a platform, an array of journalists, former soccer players And opinion makers to animate the show. Here are the opinions of the protagonists of radio broadcasters:

Francesco Balzani (Centro Suono Sport – 101.5 / I’ll give it to you Tokyo): “Roma got tired of Zaniolo and those around him. The club from his point of view feels that they have done everything to try to keep him and feels betrayed. At least 70 million is needed and this means that in theory it is out of the market and will remain without renewal. At the moment it is a kind of separated at home, the player wants Juve but Roma will not be satisfied with less money. Some attitudes were not liked by the Giallorossi management and Mourinho and they did not expect such a high demand from the player. For Ronaldo the negotiation is there but the presentation is not true, the player has been offered and Roma are thinking about it but we need to find a meeting point between the parties. It will be difficult but there is something. “

Alessandro Austini (Teleradiostereo 92.7): “Roma have boundaries within which to act. Even if they are coached by Mourinho and have won the Conference, you have to remember who Roma are: they are not great in Europe or in Italy. If ever there should be an increase in the budget for the salary, I give you five names that earn 5 million a year, I would never bet them all on a 37-year-old player, even if the strongest of all. The arrival of Mourinho makes us believe that anything is possible. L “There is ambition, but it passes through possible things, through daily work, a strengthening that still goes within certain limits. If Juve and Milan have to deal with transfers, let alone Roma”.

Furio Focolari (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “There is really no good blood between Roma and Zaniolo. The Friedkins have a different mentality from the usual one in Italian football. As does Milan. In football there is a terrible habit that if you are two years from the deadline, you either renew or you are screwed. . It makes no sense, and yet it is. The Friedkins do not admit these things and go their own way, even if there is a deadline: you renew when I decide. A bit of normalcy is returning, the teams do not let themselves be bet the gun to his head, but it is certain that at the moment Zaniolo is not a priority for Roma. He wants to get a lot of money, but he does not blindly believe in him. If Mourinho stays with this form, he could play Zalewski on the right with Spinazzola on the left. Celik will not I think he is much stronger than Maitland-Niles, the level is that “.

Stefano Agresti (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “Zaniolo? It is the sign of a clash, certain attitudes of the player and the entourage are not liked by Roma. He did not like behavior, talks, indiscretions. It is a party game that is becoming hard, now it is difficult to imagine a future for Zaniolo to Roma. A complicated tug-of-war is announced, also because the club does not want to sell him off and asks for 60 million. Which seem negotiable, perhaps certain counterparts can be included in the deal with Juve, but there is great tension around the situation . Roma do not want to hear about Arthur or even McKennie. The Giallorossi would prefer some young players of value. In small steps, however, there has been an approach to Juve. “

Roberto Pruzzo (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “I would do everything not to sell Zaniolo. He is a player who can be raised in a sensational way, he is strong and it is difficult to find a good match. Then if you really can’t keep the relationship, then you need to a worthy plan B. In my opinion another year at Roma is good for the club and the player. They do well not to renew his contract now. I would not spend 30 million for Frattesi, I would go to a player with other characteristics. The situation does not even worry me so much Zaniolo, he is still two years old and has to relaunch after two very heavy injuries. Celik would be an alternative while solutions can also be found at home. Spinazzola is back at full capacity, Zalewski is really good. names that are made are not great players, you can stay like that and aim to make the leap to midfield “.

Nando Orsi (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “Roma waited two years for Zaniolo, then when he returned he didn’t play up to expectations. Then there was the goal of the final, but that’s not enough. In my opinion Mourinho is not crazy about Zaniolo. Roma wants to see if this is the right year and then we talk about it again. But if he goes away you don’t have to pull your hair out. He is a potential champion but he still has to prove it. On the transfer market Roma doesn’t need much: they need a vice-Abraham , a midfielder and a left-handed central defender. For Frattesi 30 million is too much “.

Mario Mattioli (Radio Radio Mattino 104.5): “For Zaniolo, Rome is asking too much, and I don’t think they will find buyers. Rome needs another right-back and then a thinking and dynamic midfielder, a Pizarro type.”