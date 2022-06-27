Queen Sibyl of Jerusalem never loved, alas, Orlando Bloom | Culture

Eva Green as Sibyl of Jerusalem, in ‘Kingdom of Heaven’

In the stormy world of History it is always good to have some names that serve as handles, people who interest you for personal reasons, who attract you, and who act as a gateway in different times. They do not have to be, and in fact the most common thing is that they are not, the most relevant figures of the period. For example, the hussar Lasalle for the Napoleonic era, the aviator Johannes Steinhoff for the Second World War or Count Almásy for the history of exploration. As a favorite character of the Middle Ages, and since we know nothing about the Lady with the Unicorn, I have, in addition to the reviled Reinaldo de Chatillon, Sibyl of Jerusalem, queen from 1186 to 1190 and who had the misfortune to lose to the Christianity the Holy City. Sibyl is less popular than medieval stars like Eleanor of Aquitaine, Richard the Lionheart, Joan of Arc, or Saladin.

My fondness for Sibyl does not come in any case from the stories of the crusades of Runciman or Asbridge, or from the chronicles of William of Tyre, but from something as prosaic as Ridley Scott’s film the kingdom of heaven (2005), has done to promote the Middle Ages as much as ivanhoe, The Knights of the Square Table and medieval fairs. There, in Scott’s film, a Sibyl appears, embodied in Eva Green ―who has been said to have raccoon eyes, and if so, long live the raccoons!―, who has stolen my heart ever since. Her appearance at the house of Balian de Ibelin (Orlando Bloom) dressed to look like Melchor (later no longer) and with a desire for unholy war explains more the appeal of Orientalism than a chat with Edward Said.

The fact is that I have just read a book that devotes ample space to Sibila, Queens of Jerusalem, the Women Who Dared to Rule (Queens of Jerusalem, the women who dared to rule), by the Oxford and University College London medievalist Katherine Pangonis, (Weidenfeld & Nicolson, 2022) and I have discovered that almost everything I thought I knew about her is false. Not that it matters much to me: I can live very well, even perfectly, with the idea that I had made of Sibyl. But history is history and you have to see how Ridley twisted it for the sake of entertainment.

To begin with, the real Sibyl (1160-1190) never had an affair with Balian of Ibelin (1144-1193), who was actually married to Maria Comnena, niece of the Emperor of Byzantium and widow of Amalric of Jerusalem, Sibyl’s father. and his brother Baldwin IV (the famous leper king), who had conceived them with his first wife, the extraordinary Inés de Courtenay, of arms to take and of famous beauty, before they made him repudiate her. That is to say, to clarify, Balian was the husband of Sibyl’s stepmother, which does not usually predispose the flirt, and not the idealistic young man recently arrived in the Holy Land thanks to Liam Neeson (Godfrey of Ibelin).

At first, Sibyl did not seem called to be queen: her father and her brother, a year younger than her, were there. And the girl was put into a convent, where she was tutored by her formidable great-aunt, Yvette, princess of Jerusalem, daughter of the no less imposing and lovely butterfly-named Morphia of Melitene, queen consort of Baldwin II. But her father, Amalric, died of dysentery contracted on campaign, and the leper Baldwin IV did not seem to have much of a dynastic future. So a good husband was found for Sibyl who had all the points to be the queen of Jerusalem, and they married her at age 16 with William of Montferrat, a relative of the king of France and nicknamed, we trust that due to his warrior ability, Long Sword, which left her a widow (and pregnant) after a year when she died of malaria. To aid historical understanding, Sibyl called her son Baldwin (V).

The leper king, Baldwin IV, according to Ridley Scott.

It is true about the film that the young woman loved her brother very much, to whom since he was a child it was already clear that something was wrong with him, because he played at pricking himself with nails in his arms and it did not hurt. The disease particularly attacked his limbs and face, which you couldn’t look at for long without getting dizzy, even if you were a Templar (historian Jonathan Philips recently told me that Ridley Scott’s shocking image of the metal-masked leper king is wrong: with leprosy you can’t take it).

Meanwhile, Sibyl’s progenitor, Agnes of Courtenay, returned to court as queen mother after being widowed by Hugh of Ibelin, Balian’s brother (thus the knight played by Orlando Bloom was not only married to Sibyl’s stepmother, but also his brother was the girl’s stepfather). Hugo de Ibelin had died during a pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela. Agnes had remarried Reinaldo de Sion and had several extramarital affairs at the time, including one, apparently, with Heraclius, the patriarch of Jerusalem. You have to see what the crusades gave of themselves.

Returning to Sibyl, who is the subject of this tangled historical walk, we have said that she did not have an affair with Balian of Ibelin, but with her brother, not the one married to her mother, Hugo, but a third named, my God, Balduino (!) from Ibelin. It seems that Sibila fell madly in love with her, despite the fact that he was twice her age. Unfortunately, he was captured in a skirmish by Saladin’s troops, and, when they freed him, Sibyl had already gotten over her temper and had given herself (as they say in the stories of princesses and in The Bridgertons) to the man who would be of their life; and he could not have chosen worse: Guy de Lusignan.

His father, grandfather and great-grandfather had been famous crusaders (and his brother Aimery, lover of Inés, Sibyl’s mother, who hadn’t really got the concept of the Holy Land), but he was a boozer. The chronicler Roger of Howden explains, in the gossipy tone of a twelfth-century Lady Whistledown, that Sibyl and Guy’s relationship began as a coup de coeur: “The king’s sister, seeing that the said Guy was handsome, chose him to be her husband, but not daring to tell her brother, she secretly loved him, and he lay with her. We’re on Ridley Scott land, albeit with the wrong person. The romance rocked the Kingdom of Jerusalem, fearing many knights that they were going to meet the incompetent Lusignan as king while Saladin rubbed his hands together. And so it happened. Sibila was heavily criticized for putting her feelings (for Guy) above the sense of State, which is exactly the opposite of what she shows the kingdom of heaven. It is possible that Ridley Scott, with so much Balduino, has gotten involved.

Orlando Bloom in the role of Balian, in ‘Kingdom of Heaven’.

The rest is known. The leper king, after trying to continue holding the reins of the kingdom and making Sibyl’s 9-year-old son with Monferrat co-regent, Baldwin V, dies without being able to separate Sibyl from Guy. The boy king dies in 1186 (it has even been suggested that he was assassinated by his own mother), Sibyl takes the throne on the condition that she divorce Guy, but in the coronation ceremony – the first time a woman is consecrated queen in her own right without a husband by her side – unexpectedly proclaims that she, Sibyl I, chooses “for myself as king and husband Guy of Lusignan, the man who was my husband.” Katherine Pangonis points out in her book that it is unclear what relationship Sibyl and Guy had and whether or not she was dominated by him. In any case, disaster strikes: at the Battle of Hattin (1187), Saladin annihilates the Christian forces and takes Guy prisoner (and personally slits his friend Reinaldo de Chatillon’s throat). Sibylla takes charge of the desperate defense of Jerusalem. Here the story coincides with Ridley Scott’s film: Balian joins the fight and he, Sibyl and the patriarch Heraclius, in a military trio format, command the troops of the besieged city. Another remarkable woman will appear in the fight, Margaret de Beverley, a pilgrim who fights with a saucepan as a helmet. It is true that Balian, in one inspired and inspiring moment, knighted all the defenders. Also that he threatened Saladin to raze the Islamic holy places in the city if he did not offer a generous surrender. Finally the sultan agreed.

And the last queen of Jerusalem left her fallen city not to be happy with Balian anywhere, as in the happy end (especially for Saladin) of the kingdom of heaven, but to return stubbornly to the side of Guy, already freed. Sibilia lived to participate in the siege of Acre, but she died there, in the camp of her husband and her two surviving daughters (she lost five children in all) in 1190, from an epidemic of plague. She was 30 years old. It is unknown where her grave is. History is history, and it is relentless. But I keep imagining and wishing Sibyl, my dear Sibyl, a long and happy life with Orlando Bloom.